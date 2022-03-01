ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Ford Performance NASCAR: Las Vegas Advance

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 6 days ago

NASCAR’s western swing continues this weekend as all three top series will be in action, beginning with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. That will be followed by the NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Cup Series events on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. This Week’s...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Racing News

NASCAR disqualifies Las Vegas runner-up

Zane Smith was in a battle to win the race in the closing lap at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Earlier this week, Front Row Motorsports suffered from three four-race suspensions in the NASCAR Cup Series. The penalty stemmed from a wheel that fell off at Auto Club Speedway. On Wednesday, the team announced they’re appealing the penalty.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Racing News

Kyle Busch curses Alex Bowman after NASCAR race in Las Vegas

Alex Bowman responds to the radio comments from Kyle Busch. Las Vegas native Kyle Busch started his weekend with a hurdle. He crashed his primary car during practice on Saturday afternoon. Read what Kyle Busch said on the radio below. Qualifying directly followed practice and Busch was unable to participate....
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Speedway Digest

Bell speeds to first NASCAR Cup pole at Las Vegas

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole position on Saturday and will lead the field in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (3 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). The driver of the No. 20 JGR Toyota bested the 10 cars that advanced to second round qualifying at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a lap of 182.673 mph.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

NASCAR Cup Series Las Vegas results: Bowman wins

Alex Bowman prevailed over teammate Kyle Larson in a two-lap overtime shootout, winning for the seventh time in his NASCAR Cup Series career. Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. battled back-and-forth for the race lead for most of the final run, only for a caution to change the entire picture. Hendrick Motorsports opted to have three of their drivers pit for two fresh tires instead of four, propelling them into the race lead.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Heated Moment In Las Vegas Sunday: NASCAR World Reacts

The NASCAR Pennzoil 400 is underway in Las Vegas but with the way two racers are going at it, you’d think they were in the demolition derby. At the end of the first stage, cameras spotted Kyle Busch getting a little too close to comfort for Chase Briscoe. Busch kept moving aggressively towards Briscoe’s side, seemingly trying to force him into the wall.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Kenseth
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Jack Roush
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Jeff Burton
Person
Greg Biffle
Person
Carl Edwards
Person
Aric Almirola
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Joey Logano
ESPN

Christopher Bell earns first career NASCAR pole position in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- Christopher Bell won the first pole of his career and will lead the field to green Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bell turned a lap at 182.673 mph in Saturday qualifying to put his Toyota from Joe Gibbs Racing on the pole. Wind gusts of nearly 30 mph had drivers on edge headed into qualifying, but it wasn't a factor as drivers avoided the spins that plagued them last week in California.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS: Alex Bowman Captures First Win of 2022 at Las Vegas

In an exciting overtime finish, Alex Bowman and the No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 team earned their first victory of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season in the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. A late-race caution with a two-tire pit strategy call made by Crew Chief, Greg Ives, put Bowman in a front row restart position alongside Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson. The two Camaro ZL1’s battled all the way to the checkered flag, with Bowman edging out Larson at the line by 0.178 seconds to capture his first victory of 2022 and his seventh-career victory in NASCAR’s premier series. The feat secures Bowman’s NCS Playoff spot and his chance at the championship title.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Transcripts: Alex Bowman - Press Conference

THE MODERATOR: We are now joined by the winner of today's race, Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 ally Chevrolet. We'll go straight to questions for Alex. Q. Did you expect two tires to work as well as it did?. ALEX BOWMAN: No. I was really surprised. On the...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Strong Run For Kraus Comes Up Short At Vegas

Derek Kraus had the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 NAPA AutoCare Chevrolet Silverado RST in contention as the laps wound down in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday night. He was in a tight battle for fifth place late...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Ford Performance Nascar#Las Vegas Advance#The Nascar Xfinity#Fox#Lvms Ford#Auto Club#Las Vegas Motor Speedway#Team Penske
Motorsport.com

NASCAR Cup Las Vegas practice results: Larson leads the way

During inspection on Friday night, five teams failed twice and were forced to eject a crew member. Practice on Saturday went smoothly for most teams, but not for Las Vegas native Kyle Busch. He lost a left-rear tire and slammed the outside wall, forcing Joe Gibbs Racing to break out the backup car.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

Dean Thompson - Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap

Race Rundown – No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado. After starting in the back half of the field Friday night, Thompson wheeled the No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet into the top-20 by the end of stage one while finding success in the high line throughout the race. Despite being mired in the mid-20s in the latter stages of the race, Thompson avoided trouble in the middle of the pack to set himself up for the final restart in 17th-place. He and Niece Motorsports teammate Carson Hocevar picked their way through traffic in the closing laps to take the checkered flag 11th in his first trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Smith Wheels Tundra Trd Pro to Vegas Victory

Chandler Smith claimed his first victory of the season and the first for the Tundra TRD PRO in 2022 in Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Smith’s team owner, Kyle Busch, finished third in the race. Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap. NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Speedway Digest

Lawless Alan - Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap

Race Rundown – No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet Silverado. Alan suffered nose damage on his No. 45 AUTOParkit Chevrolet as a result of the race’s first caution on lap 22 – an issue that the No. 45 team worked to remedy throughout the duration of the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200. Despite falling a lap down due to a number of trips down to pit road to make repairs, Alan was the recipient of the free pass at the end of stage two to rejoin the field on the lead lap and rebounded to post a top-20 finish in his first-career start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT LAS VEGAS: Kyle Larson Press Conference Transcript

YOU’VE WON FIVE OUT OF THE LAST SEVEN RACES, DATING BACK TO LAST YEAR. ONLY NINE GUYS SINCE 1972 HAVE DONE THAT. DOES THAT MEAN ANYTHING TO YOU?. “It’s definitely cool. I didn’t think of it really, just because it’s gone on through two different seasons now. It doesn’t feel like I’ve won five out of the last seven. But either way, it’s cool to be in that category of superstars and hall of famers. Hopefully we can keep it going and get onto an even smaller list somehow.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Team Bleekemolen to add two all-Finnish cars for the 2022 NWES season

Team Bleekemolen and Iceboys will join forces in the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series , bringing the Dutch team’s forces up to four cars in the European NASCAR Series. Veteran Henri Tuomaala will drive the #23 Ford Mustang in his quest for a record third Challenger Trophy win, while rookies Jonne Rautjarvi and Janne Koikkalainen will share the #44 car.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy