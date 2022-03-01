ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Dallenbach, Sullivan Voted into Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame

By Speedway Digest Staff
 6 days ago

Racing legends Wally Dallenbach and Danny Sullivan comprise the 2022 inductee class of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame. The two drivers will be honored at the 2022 Induction Ceremony and Indianapolis 500 Oldtimers Dinner hosted by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and the Indianapolis 500 Oldtimers on Thursday, May...

