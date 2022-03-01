Fort Myers man wins $1M jackpot from lottery scratch-off

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers man won $1 million from a lottery scratch-off game.

Gary Rashford, 59, chose to receive his prize as a one-time, lump sum payment of $790,000.

He bought his winning ticket from Becks Food Store, located at 4821 Buckingham Road. The store will also be receiving a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning card.

Rashford hit the jackpot on THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.