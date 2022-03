Moisturizer is a non-negotiable in any skincare routine, no matter the time of year, but it takes on a truly paramount role during the harsh, frigid and incredibly drying colder months. Even those who typically have healthy, hydrated and soft skin tend to develop tighter, drier and rougher complexions during the winter, which is why it’s so important to switch up your skincare routine depending on the weather and climate. Right now, it’s crucial for many of us to use an ultra-hydrating, rich and nourishing face cream that won’t just act as a quick fix, but will also lock in that moisture.

