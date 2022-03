Rafael dos Anjos is making it known that he would like the UFC to book a fight between him and Conor McGregor. A Dos Anjos (31-13 MMA) vs McGregor (22-6 MMA) fight was scheduled way back in March of 2016 at UFC 196. The bout never happened as ‘RDA’ had to withdraw because of a foot injury. It would be Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) who took his place and won by submission in the second round over McGregor.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO