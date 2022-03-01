ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red-White Spring Game set for BTN broadcast, 1 p.m. start on April 9

By PARKER GABRIEL Lincoln Journal Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of the details for Nebraska's...

QBs, 'D' among Wildcats' biggest questions as spring drills start

March in Tucson always means basketball. But while most in the Old Pueblo are dialed in on hoops, preparations for the Arizona 2022 football season are in full swing. The Wildcats will open spring drills on Wednesday afternoon with a rebuilt roster that includes members of a highly-rated group of newcomers and transfers.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Kick time set for Husker Spring Game

The Husker Spring Game now has a kickoff time in place, with it announced on Tuesday the April 9 scrimmage will start at 1 p.m. and be televised on BTN. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts said as of late last week about 37,000 tickets had been sold but he's hoping that number keeps on climbing. "Spring ball is when you find out who's going to play in the fall..." Alberts said. "Again, we haven't won any games. This new staff is undefeated. But I like their momentum. This is a really important spring for them. We're going to have to install a lot of new things, get a lot of new players up."
NEBRASKA STATE

