Red-White Spring Game set for BTN broadcast, 1 p.m. start on April 9

MADISON, Wis. -- Since the preseason, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard hasn't just hinted that his team was better than people thought...He's flat out said it. For those who turned out during the 10th ranked Badgers' (24-5, 15-4) 70-67 win over No. 8 Purdue (24-6, 13-6) on Tuesday, they definitely got their money's worth.
Nebraska women’s basketball center Alexis Markowski has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, the Big Ten announced on Tuesday. The announcement comes a day before the women’s basketball Big Ten Tournament gets underway in Indianapolis, Indiana. Markowski was the only unanimous choice by the league’s coaches on the five-player Big Ten All-Freshman Team.
In the 2011-12 Division I wrestling season, Missouri won the Big 12 Championship. It then moved to the Mid-American Conference, where coach Brian Smith continued the streak of conference championships for nine seasons in a row. The Tigers are now back in the Big 12 for the first time since...
Missouri men’s and women’s cross country welcomed its new head coach, Lindsey Anderson, on Monday, three months after Marc Burns stepped down from the position. Anderson, the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association Division I Coach of the Year, will begin her journey with the Tigers coaching indoor and outdoor distance runners this season.
The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
All-SEC honors were awarded Tuesday, following the SEC Indoor Championship this past weekend. Three Missouri competitors earned All-SEC first team and second team respectively based on their finishes. In the men's high jump, junior Roberto Vilches took gold, being the only Tiger with first team All-SEC status. Juniors Martin Prodanov...
Two key members of the Arizona Wildcats will miss spring practice after undergoing foot surgeries. Defensive tackle Kyon Barrs and receiver Jamarye Joiner will miss spring ball, which starts Wednesday, UA coach Jedd Fisch announced.
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅝, 304 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 33¾-inch arms, 79¼-inch wingspan. UW career: 44 games played, 18 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. Earned AP All-American recognition as a senior, a year in which he started 12 games.
The question was simple and Mark Whipple’s answer was, too. Shortly after Nebraska wrapped up its first of 15 spring practices, the new Husker offensive coordinator was asked who took the first repetitions at quarterback with the No. 1 offense on Day 1.
Nebraska may have kicked off spring ball on an unseasonably warm, sunny final day of February, but its overhauled offense dealt with some more predictable struggles as a group that has four new assistant coaches, a new play-caller and several new faces on the field. “I didn’t know where the...
The calendar has shifted to March which means spring practices for teams all around the country are quickly approaching. On Wednesday, Oklahoma officially announced when their spring camp would get underway with the first practice set for Tuesday, Mar. 22. This comes the week following spring break for classes, which...
March in Tucson always means basketball. But while most in the Old Pueblo are dialed in on hoops, preparations for the Arizona 2022 football season are in full swing. The Wildcats will open spring drills on Wednesday afternoon with a rebuilt roster that includes members of a highly-rated group of newcomers and transfers.
The Husker Spring Game now has a kickoff time in place, with it announced on Tuesday the April 9 scrimmage will start at 1 p.m. and be televised on BTN. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts said as of late last week about 37,000 tickets had been sold but he's hoping that number keeps on climbing. "Spring ball is when you find out who's going to play in the fall..." Alberts said. "Again, we haven't won any games. This new staff is undefeated. But I like their momentum. This is a really important spring for them. We're going to have to install a lot of new things, get a lot of new players up."
Nebraska is taking a lead into halftime over No. 23 Ohio State in Columbus after a hot-shooting half for the Huskers. It did not start off all Nebraska. Ohio State took a little bit to find its footing but finally built a solid lead over the Huskers. A 3-point field...
About 15 minutes into the first practice of spring Wednesday, the Arizona Wildcats entered hurry-up mode. Jordan McCloud threw a pass to the left sideline, where Tetairoa McMillan made a leaping one-handed catch. Later in the drive, McMillan made another nifty grab in the corner of the end zone for a touchdown.
As new Nebraska receivers coach Mickey Joseph rattled off players who are practicing in the slot position this spring, one name in particular stood out. Omar Manning, at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, is an intriguing figure at the position.
Garrett Nelson smiled after Nebraska’s first of 15 practices, his raspy voice a reflection of the enthusiasm with which he approaches early morning mat drills and weight room sessions. The Scottsbluff graduate is a bolt of energy wherever he goes. He’s a no-doubt leader on the Husker defense going...
Back in August, on a day when reporters were allowed to glimpse a bit of a Nebraska preseason camp practice, a group of NFL evaluators congregated on one end of the Huskers’ outdoor practice fields. Not surprisingly, the cluster of scouts wanted to see tight ends Austin Allen and...
A little after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Arizona Wildcats burst out of the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center. They gleefully sprinted onto the Dick Tomey Practice Fields as “Crank That” by Soulja Boy filled the air. Football was back in Tucson, if only for a day. Arizona...
