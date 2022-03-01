Wishbone Ash, Jim Messina among March shows at Wildey

Classic rock takes center stage at the Wildey Theatre in March, including shows by Wishbone Ash, Jim Messina, Pure Prairie League and Nektar. (Intelligencer file photo)

Appearances by four classic rock artists, plus a blend of blues, heavy metal and country music, highlight a busy March schedule for concerts at the Wildey Theatre.

The concert calendar kicks off on Friday, March 4. Dueling Pianos, a perennial Wildey favorite, returns with “Back to the 80s – the Sequel.”

The show was originally scheduled for Feb. 17 but was postponed due to inclement weather.

“Mike Sonderegger is very popular around here and he teams up with Cameron Brown for Dueling Pianos,” Wildey manager Al Canal said. “They did a show last year with songs from the 1980s and people loved it, but they barely got through a third of the songs that they wanted to play.

“This is very much an audience participation kind of show. On a side note, it will be our first show since the governor (JB Pritzker) canceled the mask mandate, but we still want people to feel comfortable and safe. Tickets are very reasonable at $12 and now it’s on a Friday night, which makes it easier to come see the show.”

Next up at the Wildey is the return of Wishbone Ash for its 50th Late to the Party! 50th Anniversary USA Tour on Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6. The tour was originally scheduled for 2019 but was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pioneering the use of twin lead guitars, Wishbone Ash and Andy Powell jumped on board the burgeoning progressive rock scene in 1969. Taking full advantage of the fertile musical environment, they produced a distinctive brand of melodic rock, readily apparent on such hits as “Helpless,” “Runaway,” “Lorelei,” “Persephone,” “You Rescue Me,” “Outward Bound,” “Mother of Pearl,” “Rest In Peace” and “Bad Weather Blues.”

The band’s current lineup features founding member Powell on guitar and vocals, along with Bob Skeat (bass, backing vocals), Mark Abrahams (guitar) and Mike Truscott (drums).

“They always play two nights every time they come here and there are a few single seats remaining for Saturday and about 20 seats remaining for Sunday,” Canal said. “They’re another one of the bands that have become Wildey Theatre regulars and they always sell out.

“They have so much material to choose from. They’ll be playing some of their favorites, but you might hear some deeper tracks you haven’t heard in a while. Andy Powell is a great guitarist and a good guy, and he loves playing for people.”

On Thursday, March 10. Jeremiah Johnson makes his return to the Wildey for an evening of blues with special guest Soulful Femme.

Born and raised in St. Louis and now recording for Ruf Records, Johnson is a five-time top-10 Billboard blues artist. His latest album, “Unemployed Highly Annoyed,” was a 2022 Blues Music Award (BMA) nominee for Blues Rock Album of the Year.

Soulful Femme is a blues, funk, jazz duo from Pittsburgh, made up of two women: Stevee Wellons (vocals) and Cheryl Rinovato (guitars). They will be making their Wildey Theatre debut.

“For a lot of his shows, Jeremiah is having new blues artists open for him to help give them some exposure,” Canal said. “There were people who helped him along and this is his way of returning the favor.”

The Wildey is also known for a strong lineup of tribute bands, and the Four Horsemen – The Album-Quality Metallica Tribute” will make its debut at the venue on Saturday, March 12.

“If you like Metallica and you like heavy metal, you need to see the Four Horsemen,” Canal said. “They pride themselves on doing all of the Metallica songs just the way they are played on the albums. The lead singer really has the vocals down and they put on a great show.”

The Wildey switches musical gears on Friday, March 18 for an intimate evening with country singer-songwriter David Nail.

Nail, who is making his Wildey debut, is a Grammy-nominated country music artist who has charted multiple times including the #1 single "Let It Rain," the double-platinum selling #1 hit “Whatever She’s Got” and the top-10 hit "Red Light" and the top-20 hits "Turning Home" and "Night's on Fire."

Nail’s show will feature all his hits along with other memorable songs from his repertoire including his latest "St. Louis."

“David Nail is from Kennett, Missouri, and is an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan,” Canal said. “The Wildey is known as the home of classic rock and we’re becoming the home of blues music, but we wouldn’t mind becoming the home of country music as well.”

Classic rock returns to the Wildey on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20 with two shows by Jim Messina.

In addition to being one half of Loggins & Messina, Messina was a co-founder of country rock band Poco and a key contributor to Buffalo Springfield.

“It’s such an honor to have him back because it’s been five years since he’s played here,” Canal said. “He could easily play at a bigger venue, but he chose to come back here.

“He brings in a full band and he’ll do a retrospective of his entire five-decade career, including all of the bands he played in as well as his solo work.”

Canal said the Saturday show is sold out, while some tickets remain for the Sunday show.

Another legendary country rock band, Pure Prairie League, comes back to the Wildey for a pair of shows on Thursday, March 24 and Friday, March 25 for its 50th anniversary tour.

Pure Prairie League is known for hits such as “Amie,” “Two Lane Highway,” “Let Me Love You Tonight,” "I’ll Fix Your Flat Tire Merle” and “Early Mornin’ Riser,” along with their classic Norman Rockwell-inspired cowboy album covers.

Original members Mike Reilly (bass, vocals) and David Cahl (pedal steel) are joined by Donnie Clark (guitar, vocals), Randy Harper (keyboards, vocals) and Scott Thompson (drums, vocals).

“They rescheduled because one of their members needed an operation, but it will be another retrospective show where they play all of their hits,” Canal said. “The Friday show is sold out and a handful of tickets remain for Thursday.”

Blues will be featured again at the Wildey on Saturday, March 26, when Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia team up for the “Blood Brothers” tour.

Zito, a St. Louis native, is a five-time Blues Music Award Winner, while Castiglia is the 2020 BMA award winner for Blues Rock Album of the Year, “Masterpiece.”

“Blood Brothers” will showcase each band for a set and then will end with both bands together onstage creating a sound of classic southern rock and blues.

“Mike and Albert have been friends for many years and they’re on the same record label (Gulf Coast Records), so it’s a natural for them to do a tour together,” Canal said. “Each band will play a full set and then they’ll jam together, which should be epic by itself.”

Another rescheduled concert from last year is the return of St. Louis favorites Nektar for four shows at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 8 p.m. on Friday, April 1 and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 2.

For more than 50 years, Nektar has taken legions of fans on audio-visual journeys with their immersive blend of sight and sound. These shows will spotlight some of their best-loved “album sides” from their catalog, as well as 2020’s release, “The Other Side."

A portion of ticket sales from the March 31 show will be donated to Play It Forward STL, a St. Louis-based program which began in 2006. Their mission is to ensure that each child in St. Louis is provided with the opportunity to discover his or her musical talents.

The organization collects and donates musical instruments to children whose school and parents cannot afford the equipment. Nektar and the Wildey encourage people to bring their previously played guitars, drums, keyboards, cellos, trumpets and more (no pianos, please) to donate when they attend the show. Those who donate will be entered to win a special prize package.

“Nektar and I were thrilled to do this because the greatest guitarist of all time may never been because they weren’t able to afford a guitar to play,” Canal said.

Canal added that Nektar will play a different set for each show.

“Of course, each set will feature some of their best-known songs, including music from the ‘Back to the Future’ album,” Canal said. “There are tickets available, but don’t wait to get them because some of their big fans are buying tickets for all four shows.”

In addition, the Wildey is offering a special Nektar VIP experience. The package includes a show ticket, pre-show meet and greet and sound check, personal photograph with the band, an exclusive Nektar tote bag, collectible laminate and lanyard and an autographed poster.

For more information on any event at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., call 618-307-1750 or go to wildeytheatre.com.