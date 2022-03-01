Does a New Bull Market Lie Ahead in NIO Stock?

The lows for this correction look to be behind us. It may be hard to believe, but the major market averages finished modestly higher last week after two weeks of losses. That surprised the consensus, given the surge in volatility that resulted from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that continue to mount in response. Astute investors recognized that previous geopolitical shocks have had limited and short-lived impacts on the stock market, which is why they viewed Thursday's emotional plunge as an opportunity to increase exposure to risk assets. The follow through on Friday was powerful enough to convince me that we have seen the lows in what was a 14% correction in the S&P 500 and a bear-market decline of 20% in the Nasdaq Composite. Still, the crisis in Ukraine is far from over, and we are bound to see continued volatility as the Fed begins tightening monetary policy to combat inflation. The concern for investors is whether that process stifles economic growth in the process. I think not.

