A California woman whose 2016 disappearance became a national news story has been arrested and accused of faking her abduction. Sherri Papini, 39, was charged on Thursday with making false statements to federal agents and mail fraud, according to a 55-page criminal complaint filed in the Eastern District of California. In a plot twist seemingly straight out of the Gillian Flynn novel “Gone Girl,” Papini had been hiding out with her ex-boyfriend while a nationwide manhunt was underway, according to FBI investigators. The complaint also claims that much like the lead character in Flynn’s book, Papini then harmed herself to make it slower as though she was abducted before returning home to her husband.w.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO