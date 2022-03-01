ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary's Teacher of the Year

By Olivia Cathcart
Paste Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mockumentary format and the network sitcom in general are in their flop era, but the new kid at ABC, Abbott Elementary, is breaking through the noise. Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary follows the teaching staff of a severely underfunded public school in Philadelphia and, unlike other shows,...

Related
POPSUGAR

Will Janine and Gregory End Up Together on "Abbott Elementary"? Here Are the Chances

ABC's new mockumentary "Abbott Elementary" follows a group of passionate (and eccentric) teachers at the titular school as they forge friendships and help one another meet the challenges of working in an underfunded school district. While the breakout workplace comedy deftly highlights real issues that exist within the US public education system, there's also tons of humor and heart. For instance, there's what seems to be the beginning of a slow-burn romance between the optimistic second-grade teacher Janine (Quinta Brunson) and the new resident substitute teacher, Gregory (Tyler James Williams). It's one plot line fans have been following with bated breath since the beginning, and every time a spark of their undeniable chemistry flies on screen, we can't help but wonder if these two will finally give in to their feelings! So, will Janine and Gregory ever get together officially?
BROOKLYN, NY
The Ringer

How ‘Abbott Elementary’ Revived the Network Sitcom

The sitcom won’t die. For more than 75 years, the genre has been a fallout bunker in culture’s nuclear wasteland, because if there’s anything universal in this world, it’s situational high jinks. Despite this resilience, TV critics and executives have obsessed over the demise of sitcoms for years. In 1999, Entertainment Weekly proclaimed “The Death of the Sitcom” was upon us. Fifteen years later, Grantland writer (and Ringer contributor) Andy Greenwald gave a similar eulogy; he was followed a few years later by Vulture. Most recently Time “pour[ed] one out” for the form. These types of proclamations happen so regularly they might as well be a rite of passage. Typically, the impending doom is inspired by falling ratings, a season of quickly canceled shows, or fear that there will never be another zeitgeisty phenomenon like Friends or The Office until there is one, because TV is pop culture’s greatest reincarnation cycle.
TV SERIES
Vulture

A Plea to Abbott Elementary: Let Ava Stay Terrible

There is a moment in the pilot episode of Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson’s warmhearted half-hour mockumentary comedy about the teachers and students of a Philadelphia public school, that illuminates the genius of Janelle James’s portrayal of the self-obsessed principal Ava Coleman. Willard R. Abbott Public School is aging and underfunded, with threadbare rugs and flickering lights, and the documentary crew Ava has invited in is primarily there to document the school’s struggles. But you wouldn’t guess that from Ava’s treatment of the camera as a chronicler of her fabulousness.
EDUCATION
Essence

‘Abbott Elementary’ Praised For Featuring Black Muslim Girl In Colorful Hijabs

Quinta Brunson doesn’t miss – and it shows. When it comes to television and film, it’s important for us as a community to feel seen both on and off-screen. With Quinta Brunson’s skyrocket-rating Abbott Elementary, the former Buzzfeed star is using her platform to ensure that her community, especially in her hometown of Philadelphia, feels properly represented from the teachers down to the students.
SOCIETY
POPSUGAR

"Abbott Elementary" Surpasses "Modern Family" in ABC's Comedy Ratings

"Abbott Elementary" is having a major breakout moment, and its success continues with each and every episode that premieres. The workplace sitcom — which stars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, and William Stanford Davis — set a new record last month when Deadline reported that the show's debut topped ABC's numbers as the first comedy premiere to quadruple ratings from its original air date. On Feb. 23, the critically-acclaimed series outdid itself again by achieving ABC's strongest comedy telecast for its second episode.
TV SERIES
goodmorningamerica.com

'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson talks about show's success

SAG Awards 2022: Standout style moments from Lady Gaga, Kerry Washington, Helen Mirren and more. Red carpet fashion might be making a strong comeback, and the 2022 SAG Awards were certainly proof of that. Much of Hollywood's finest gathered in Santa Monica, California, for an exciting, star-studded night accompanied by...
EDUCATION
KXLY

Worth Watching: Dance Fever on ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Roots’ Goes Broadway

Take a step class with Abbott Elementary. This Is Us returns from Olympics exile with Beth nervously preparing students for a dance recital. PBS’ Finding Your Roots explores the family trees of Broadway stars Nathan Lane and Leslie Odom, Jr. CBS is back in post-Olympics business with a full night of new episodes from the FBI franchise. Battle lines are drawn on New Amsterdam in an episode directed by series star Ryan Eggold.
THEATER & DANCE
Phillymag.com

Q&A: Quinta Brunson, Philly’s Comic Genius Behind Abbott Elementary

The West Philly-born-and-raised comedian is a particularly hot topic right now thanks to her hit ABC sitcom. What’s the secret to her success?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Quinta Brunson, 32, went to Philly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Quinta Brunson
Michelle Obama
Sheryl Lee Ralph
NPR

'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson finds humor and heart in the classroom

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. The new hit sitcom "Abbott Elementary" about the teachers in a majority Black, under-resourced elementary school was created by my guest, Quinta Brunson, who also stars on the show. Before getting her own show, she was known for her viral short videos and series on the internet, like The Girl Who's Never Been On A Nice Date. She was a producer and actor for BuzzFeed Video and was a cast member on the first season of "A Black Lady Sketch Show."
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson On Why She Thinks The ABC Show Has Found An Audience So Quickly

In recent decades, the television landscape has greatly shifted as many viewers have moved away from network TV in favor of streaming. But sometimes, a show from one of the big four networks will come along and upend expectations. In 2022, mockumentary-style sitcom Abbott Elementary is proving itself to be such a show. The comedy’s star and creator Quinta Brunson has witnessed her work resonate with millions of viewers. Now, as the ABC comedy continues to grow, Brunson has revealed what she thinks led to the show finding an audience so early.
TV SERIES
Killeen Daily Herald

Elementary teacher explains importance of Black History Month

Shaunita Latrice Burnell, 42 years old, Classroom Teacher at Hettie Halstead Elementary. 3. What is your education history and years graduated?. Graduated in 2007 with a Bachelors of Business Administration with a Concentration in Accounting. Graduated in 2015 with MBA with a concentration in Accounting. Completed Alternative Certification Program in 2019.
EDUCATION
TVLine

Ratings: College Jeopardy! Ends on High Note, Boosting Abbott Elementary

Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV show ratings, the grand finale of ABC’s Jeopardy! College Championship Tournament drew 5.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, marking series highs and tying NBC’s This Is Us for the Tuesday demo win. Leading out of that, Abbott Elementary enjoyed its largest audience in four episodes (2.9 mil) and tied its demo high (0.6), while black-ish (1.9 mil/0.4) ticked up. To Tell the Truth‘s season opener (1.8 mil/0.3) was a slight improvement on time slot predecessor Queens‘ Season 1 averages (1.3 mil/0.3). Elsewhere: CBS | FBI (7.1 mil/0.6) copped the...
EDUCATION
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Dropped the Name of a Surprising Housewife Who Approached Her to Work on a Song

Not only is Kandi Burruss one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta and is now also sharing her life on the new Bravo series Kandi & The Gang, which shows fans the inner workings of her Old Lady Gang restaurant, but she is, of course, a music icon. She's made history in the industry as a member of Xscape and a solo artist, as well as a prolific songwriter ("No Scrubs," "Bills, Bills, Bills," you get the picture). She is also the woman behind Kim Zolciak-Biermann's legendary track, "Tardy for the Party."
ATLANTA, GA
CinemaBlend

Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson Has Seen The Office Comparisons, And Explains Why They're Different Shows

Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary-style comedy that follows a small group of Philadelphia public school teachers around, documenting their successes, frustrations, and often-cringey interactions. If that premise sounds similar to another beloved workplace mockumentary set in Pennsylvania — The Office — you should know that’s pretty much where the similarities end. Quinta Brunson, who created the already-popular Abbott Elementary and stars as the fresh and optimistic second-grade teacher Janine Teagues, has seen the comparisons but says if you look past the surface, the elementary teachers are very different from the Scranton paper pushers.
EDUCATION
WITN

Teacher of Week: Gena Rodriguez from Bridgeton Elementary

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for March 2 is Gena Rodriguez from Bridgeton Elementary. Rodriguez currently teaches fifth grade, but has experience teaching students in grades pre-k, first grade and fourth grade. She is currently in her eleventh year teaching in North Carolina and says there’s no place she would rather call home than Craven County.
BRIDGETON, NC

