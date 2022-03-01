ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

Four People, Including Mother, Son, and Unidentified Juvenile, Arrested in Alleged Murder of Teen Thrown from Moving Car in Texas

By Colin Kalmbacher
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 6 days ago
Key’mydre Palmer Anderson was just 16 years old when he was shot to death and thrown out of a moving car in North Texas in late January. Now, four people have been arrested and charged in connection with his murder which, police say, was an attempted robbery gone...

