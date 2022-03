The next time you plant a tree, consider something other than oak. Between twenty and thirty percent of trees here in Odessa and Midland are oak trees. The majority of those are Live oaks. This is more than twice the upper limit recommended by the Texas A&M Forest Service. You might be asking yourself why would anyone propose a limit on the proportion of any given tree in a community? One answer: disease.

ODESSA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO