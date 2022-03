“What we’re seeing is this incredible outpouring of goodwill toward Ukrainian people and democracy at a time when democracy has been under attack throughout the world by Putin and his cronies, including Tucker Carlson,” Ruffalo told Variety during the premiere at New York’s Lincoln Center. “It’s a beautiful representation of who we are as human beings and how we’ve come together, and the Ukrainian people are incredible. They’re heroes. [Ukraine President Volodymyr] Zelensky is a hero. That’s what it looks like when people come together to fight for something that’s right. I’m praying they succeed in what they’re trying to do,”

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO