Fans of the hit series “Yellowstone” and “1883” have a spirited, ongoing debate about which show is better. Of course, there is no right or wrong answer here as both shows are excellent watches. It’s only a matter of preference, but, as you would imagine, fans of both shows have strong feelings on this topic. A recent Reddit thread asks fans which of the two shows do they like better. Fans of both “Yellowstone” and “1883” sound off after the thread creator asks about the two shows.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO