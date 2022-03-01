ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Crystal Palace v Stoke live stream: How to watch the FA Cup from anywhere in the world

By Alasdair Mackenzie
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCrystal Palace v Stoke live stream, Tuesday 1 March, 7.30pm GMT. Stoke City will be eyeing an upset when they travel to Premier League side Crystal Palace in the FA Cup on Tuesday for a place...

WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV tonight

Fresh off stunning Manchester United in the fourth round with a penalty shootout win, Middlesbrough will be eager to take another Premier League scalp and book their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday evening.Spurs have had a rollercoaster fortnight, with a scintillating 3-2 win away at Manchester City followed by a disheartening 1-0 loss to Burnley that left boss Antonio Conte questioning his future, before bouncing back to trounce Leeds United 4-0 at the weekend.The FA Cup is Tottenham’s last chance this season to end a trophy drought that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
MassLive.com

Liverpool vs. Norwich City: Live stream, start time, how to watch FA Cup soccer

The fifth round of the 2022 FA Cup is underway as we get set for Wednesday’s match at Anfield between Liverpool and Norwich City. Liverpool enters the match sitting in second place in the Premier League standings with another solid run through league play. On the other side, Norwich City has struggled in EPL play, sitting in last place with a record of 4-5-17. Wednesday’s match won’t air on any conventional TV channels in the United States. Instead, the match will be exclusive to streaming via ESPN+.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira demands from Crystal Palace despite FA Cup progress

Patrick Vieira warned Crystal Palace they will have to improve if they want to reach Wembley after they were made to work hard to beat Stoke 2-1 in the FA Cup fifth round.Jairo Riedewald struck the winner with eight minutes left at a rain-soaked Selhurst Park after Josh Tymon had cancelled out Cheikhou Kouyate’s 53rd-minute opener.The Eagles struggled to hit top gear throughout against the Sky Bet Championship outfit and needed Joachim Andersen to head clear Liam Moore’s chip off the line before super-sub Riedewald struck minutes later.JAIROOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/dABx8jc8r4— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) March 1, 2022It means Palace are through...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jairo Riedewald scores late winner as Crystal Palace knock Stoke out of FA Cup

Jairo Riedewald was the unlikely super-sub for Patrick Vieira after his goal eight minutes from time fired Crystal Palace to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Stoke and took them a step closer to Wembley.Cheikhou Kouyate had seen his early second-half effort for the hosts cancelled out by Josh Tymon’s close-range finish to leave the FA Cup fifth-round tie finely poised.Vieira, despite needing a winner, turned to Riedewald over two recognised strikers and saw the decision pay dividends with the ex-Ajax player scoring his first goal in 13 months from only his fifth appearance of the season to send the Eagles...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley v Leicester: Team news

Burnley's top scorer Maxwel Cornet has recovered from the foot issue that caused him to miss the past two games. Ashley Westwood is available after Covid, but Erik Pieters is set for a scan on his knee and Matej Vydra and Johan Berg Gudmundsson both miss out. Leicester City welcome...
PREMIER LEAGUE
TechRadar

AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia semi-final online from anywhere, TV channel

Local rivals AC Milan and Inter go head-to-head tonight in this semi-final first leg Coppa Italia clash. The two San Siro sides are separated by just two points in second and third place at the top of table but don't expect this mid-week encounter to be anything like a rest from the weekend hostilities. Read on for our full guide to getting an AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream and watch this Coppa Italia semi-final online and on a TV channel, wherever you are in the world.
UEFA
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Taki Minamino Double Gives Liverpool Lead Over Norwich City In FA Cup Fifth Round

A double from Taki Minamino sees Liverpool go 2-0 up at home to Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round, the second one being a wonder strike. Liverpool took the the time to open the scoring, after Norwich City gave just as they got in the opening 25 minutes. However, the home side soon showed their quality as they find the lead through Japanese forward Taki Minamino.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Bromwich Albion fans featured on FA Cup stamp identified

Three women who appear on a new Royal Mail stamp celebrating 150 years of the FA Cup have been identified as "home and away" West Bromwich Albion supporters. The stamp shows the Baggies fans cheering their team in the 1968 final. Sylvia Collins said it featured friends Beryl, Molly and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Burnley 0 - 2 Leicester City

Leicester City beat Burnley by a score of 2-0 at Turf Moor on Tuesday evening. The Foxes dominated the first half but couldn’t find a way past Burnley keeper Nick Pope. Substitutes James Maddison and Jamie Vardy scored late to give the Foxes their first league win of 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Luton Town vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture tonight

Luton Town will take a break from their pursuit of promotion in the Championship to welcome current Champions League holders Chelsea to Kenilworth Road in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday evening.The in-form Hatters have already handily dispatched Harrogate Town (4-0) and Cambridge United (3-0) to reach this stage of the competition, alongside a run of just one defeat in their last eight league matches, although Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea will provide a different proposition - even off the back of their agonising penalty shootout loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.For their part, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

