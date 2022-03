Milwaukee, Wis. (February 24, 2022) – Chief Judge Mary E. Triggiano announced today that the majority of Milwaukee County Circuit Court judges have appointed George L. Christenson to serve as the next clerk of circuit court. The clerk plans, directs and supervises the record keeping for the Milwaukee County Circuit Court, manages the court’s jury system, prepares the annual budget, supervises staff, provides administrative support for the court system, collects money on court ordered obligations, and performs other statutory duties. Christenson, who currently serves as Milwaukee County Clerk, will serve in this role until a new clerk of circuit court is elected in the fall.

