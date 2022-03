On the day she was born, Chicago’s “Shoeless” Joe Jackson got three hits. Born August 21, 1919, Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt now is 102, yet is still as sharp as baseball spikes. And as team chaplain for Loyola-Chicago, she knows that grit and integrity are integral. And so, after Loyola won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament title on Sunday, I asked Sister Jean about top player Lucas Williamson.

BASKETBALL ・ 10 HOURS AGO