Georgia State

Georgia Senate: Require in-person exams for abortion pills

By JEFF AMY
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia woman would have to be examined by a physician in person and sign a consent form before she could be prescribed abortion pills under a bill passed Tuesday by the state Senate. Senate Bill 456, which passed 31-22 on a party-line vote, is...

Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

She spent 26 years in prison, where she transitioned. Now she is a free woman

At 5am on 14 January, Jessica James Hicklin passed by her cell window without a glance. Outside was the same prison courtyard she had seen every morning for the past 26 years. Over 260 miles away, Hicklin’s sister and niece were busy packing their van. Running on fumes, they were on the second of two sleepless nights fueled by excitement and anticipation. One state away, Hicklin’s aunts prepared for their own drive.
SOCIETY
Sioux City Journal

Noem's abortion pill limit headed to South Dakota Senate

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Republican senators on Monday advanced a proposal from Gov. Kristi Noem that aims to make the state one of the hardest places to get abortion pills, though its actual enactment depends on a federal court ruling. Every Republican on the Senate Health and...
POLITICS
MySanAntonio

US regulators lift in-person restrictions on abortion pill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday permanently removed a major obstacle for women seeking abortion pills, eliminating a long-standing requirement that they pick up the medication in person. Millions of American women will now be able to get a prescription via an online consultation and...
U.S. POLITICS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Republican helps defeat Arizona abortion pill ban

One Republican in the Arizona House defected from a united GOP front on Thursday to defeat a measure that would have banned manufacturing or prescribing medication that would cause an abortion. The bill that unexpectedly failed would have eliminated the choice used by half of the people who have abortions...
U.S. POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

Most US abortions performed by pill now

Medication abortion made up 54 percent of U.S. abortions in 2020, according to preliminary data from the Guttmacher Institute's census of all known abortion providers. The Guttmacher Institute — a research organization that aims to advance sexual and reproductive health and rights — conducts the census every three years. The most recent survey, collecting information from 2019-20, is still underway. Preliminary data reflects information from 75 percent of U.S. clinics that provided abortion care in 2020; the final proportion of medication abortions is likely to closely match the current estimate, according to the institute. Final estimates are set to be released in late 2022, with the medication-abortion proportion not expected to fall below 50 percent.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama committee advances ban on abortion pill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama legislative committee on Wednesday advanced legislation seeking to outlaw the use of abortion pills to end unwanted pregnancies. The House Judiciary Committee approved the bill that would make it a felony to prescribe or dispense the medications, such as RU-486, to induce an abortion. The bill now moves to the full House of Representatives,
ALABAMA STATE
The Press

Over Half of U.S. Abortions Now Done With Pills

THURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An increase in telemedicine during the pandemic and easier access to prescription drugs to end a pregnancy may help explain why more than half of U.S. abortions are now done with a combination of medicines instead of surgery, researchers report. The percentage of...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE

