Edwardsville, IL

Stuart hosts feminine products drive

 6 days ago

EDWARDSVILLE — In honor of Women’s History Month, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, is hosting a Menstrual Hygiene Drive throughout March in partnership with I Support the Girls-Edwardsville, a nonprofit that collects and distributes essential items like bras, underwear and menstrual hygiene products. Stuart will be collecting pads, tampons and other menstrual hygiene products.

“My office annually hosts this drive to help provide residents with access to period products,” said Stuart. “Organizations like I Support the Girls are doing great work to reduce period poverty in our community and help normalize periods as part of life for over half our population.”

The drive runs through and accepts donations of unopened boxes of tampons, pads and other menstrual hygiene products. Donations can be dropped at Stuart’s district office at 2105 Vandalia St., No. 16, in Collinsville or at other drop locations found online at Stuart’s website, repstuart.com.

“If you can, I would encourage you to pick up some menstrual hygiene products next time you are in a store for someone in need in our community,” said Stuart. “Together, we can help provide period products for individuals who need them. Thank you to I Support the Girls for their work to provide period products and normalize periods.”

