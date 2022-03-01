Zeldin wins New York GOP's nomination for governor

© Greg Nash

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) on Tuesday was selected as the New York state GOP’s nominee to run for governor in November.

He won the votes of more than 85 percent of Republican party officials at the state convention. Zeldin and his running mate Alison Esposito had already won endorsements from GOP leaders in almost every county, and Esposito won the nomination for lieutenant governor earlier Tuesday.

Any Republican who had hoped to get on the ballot had to win 25 percent support from the roughly 450 party officials gathered Tuesday.

Other contenders for governor could still force a primary if they gather 15,000 signature, though few in the past have hit that bar following past conventions.

Zeldin is expected to run against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), who is seeking a full term of her own after taking over following former Gov. Andrew Cuomo ’s (D) resignation last year. She faces primary challenges from New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Rep. Thomas Suozzi, though she is the heavy favorite in the nominating race.

Joseph Pinion also won the state party’s nomination to run in the Senate race against Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D).