‘P-Valley’ Cast Announces Season Two Premiere

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 6 days ago
After a debut in summer 2020 that had social media in an uproar, STARZ’s hit drama, P-Valley has finally announced when it’s returning for season two. This June, Mercedes (Brandee Evans), Autumn (Elarica Johnson), Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan), Diamond (Tyler Lepley), Miss Mississippi (Shannon Thornton), Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson), and crew will be headed back down to The Pynk.

No date was specified in the 30-second teaser from the cast, but it’s now confirmed that this summer, the drama is picking up right where it left off. Along for the ride are two new cast members, Gail Bean and Psalms Salazar. Bean will have a recurring role as Roulette, a feisty, unpredictable rule-breaker ready to flip The Pynk upside-down, while Salazar is a new series regular portraying Whisper, a mysterious free spirit who speaks in riddles and chilling truths. She will be the calming breeze to Roulette’s fiery whirlwind.

Upped to series regulars are Morocco Omari, Dominic Devore, and Jordan M. Cox. Omari played Big-L, Uncle Clifford’s right hand and security who has to now “carve out his own sphere of influence” under new management. Devore returns as Duffy, the neighborhood plug and romantic, and Cox returns as Derrick, Mississippi’s abusive boyfriend and baby daddy.

Watch the teaser in full below.

