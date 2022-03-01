Surviving the Crypto Winter: How to Make Money by Making Data-Driven Decisions

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. How do you report your crypto taxes? You are probably here because that’s what you want to know, and ironically that’s also what we want to know. You see, the information reporting system that is slowly developing in the U.S. is turning out to be a nightmare for crypto investors trying to report their taxes. But perhaps not every investor is affected. If you only buy Bitcoin and HODL it, then you’re fine for taxes. But what if you trade crypto constantly, transfer between exchanges, use DeFi, or stake some of your assets? Plus, you may have even purchased an NFT or two.

INCOME TAX ・ 15 HOURS AGO