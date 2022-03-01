Surviving the Crypto Winter: How to Make Money by Making Data-Driven Decisions

Food delivery behemoth DoorDash stock (NYSE: DASH) has declined by about 38% thus far in 2022, trading at about $91 per share and remains down by over 63% from highs seen last November. While the broader market is seeing a rotation out of high multiple stocks, given the prospect of rising rates, DoorDash has taken a bigger beating, given that it traded at close to 20x revenues at its peak in 2021, while remaining unprofitable despite posting solid growth through the pandemic. DoorDash’s biggest cost is related to its delivery partners and this number is variable, rising in proportion with the number of orders, giving the company limited leverage. For perspective, while DoorDash grew revenue by over fivefold between 2019 and 2021, its losses remained high, and actually increased between 2020 and 2021. The company’s adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of gross order value has also declined steadily from around 1.1% in Q4 2020 to a mere 0.4% in Q4 2021.
