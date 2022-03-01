Crews putting out structure fire near Millersburg

MILLERSBURG, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Millersburg Fire Protection District is putting out a structure fire at the end of County Road 340.

Watch live as crews put out the house fire.

Crews on scene are reporting a double-wide home with a basement is fully involved.

Officials say the fire is in a rural area without many fire hydrants and crews are shuttling in water to fight the fire.

Boone County Fire Protection District provided one tanker truck and one brush truck.

