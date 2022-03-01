ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews putting out structure fire near Millersburg

By Karl Wehmhoener
 6 days ago
MILLERSBURG, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Millersburg Fire Protection District is putting out a structure fire at the end of County Road 340.

Watch live as crews put out the house fire.

Crews on scene are reporting a double-wide home with a basement is fully involved.

Officials say the fire is in a rural area without many fire hydrants and crews are shuttling in water to fight the fire.

Boone County Fire Protection District provided one tanker truck and one brush truck.

Community Policy