A man was taken to a hospital after being shot Tuesday morning in Allentown, city police said.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot around 10 a.m. at Liberty and Law streets, Allentown police Capt. Alicia Conjour said.

Police are investigating, Conjour said.

Check back for updates.

Morning Call reporter Andrew Scott can be reached at 610-820-6508 or ascott@mcall.com .