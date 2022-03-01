ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arne Duncan Won’t Run For Mayor In 2023

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 6 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Chicago Public Schools CEO and U.S. Education Secretary Arne Dunaan won’t be running for mayor in 2023, he announced Tuesday afternoon

Speculation had been growing in recent months that Duncan, 57, would challenge Mayor Lori Lightfoot in next year’s mayoral race, but on Tuesday he announced he plans to stay where he is – as head of the nonprofit Chicago CRED.

“I am exactly where I need to be, doing the work I love. I have never been part of a more courageous and committed team. The best way I can serve our city is to stay laser focused on reducing gun violence and stay engaged at our sites, on the streets and in the lives of our participants. After a lot of thought, I have decided I will not be running for Mayor but will work with anyone serious about making our city safer,” Duncan said in a statement.

Duncan is the co-founder and managing partner of Chicago CRED, a non-profit group focused on preventing gun violence by providing counseling, workforce development, and other social service programs. The letters CRED stand for “Create Real Economic Destiny.”

In recent months, Duncan has been outspoken in his criticism of Lightfoot’s handling of crime in Chicago. During a speech to the Chicago Chamber of Commerce in January, Duncan said the Chicago Police Department was “in crisis,” and said officers should be focusing solely on violent crime, while the city should hire more civilian personnel to tackle issues like traffic accidents and property crimes.

He also criticized Lightfoot’s proposal to allow city attorneys to file lawsuits aimed at fining gang leaders and seizing their property, saying it wouldn’t make a difference in fighting crime.

At the time, Duncan acknowledged he was considering a run for mayor, but has now ruled that out.

Duncan was chief executive officer at the Chicago Public Schools from January 2001 through January 2009 under former Mayor Richard M. Daley before joining President Barack Obama’s cabinet as his Education Secretary.

After leaving that post at the end of Obama’s second term, Duncan returned to Chicago to help create Chicago CRED.

The city’s next mayoral election is still a year off, and Lightfoot is widely expected to run for a second term, and potential challengers include Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates, Illinois State Rep. LaShawn Ford, community activist Ja’Mal Green, former CPS CEO Paul Vallas, and millionaire Willie Wilson. So far, the only declared challenger is Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara.

Chicago Public Schools Ending Mask Mandate Next Week; Teachers’ Union Calls Move A ‘Clear Violation’ Of COVID-19 Safety Agreement

By Chris Tye and Dana Kozlov CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Public Schools will lift the mask mandate for all students and staff next week, shifting to a mask optional plan beginning March 14, a move the Chicago Teachers Union called a “clear violation” of the district’s COVID-19 safety agreement with the union, which requires masks in schools through late August. CPS officials cited declining COVID-19 numbers and increasing vaccination rates in the district as the reason for making masks optional effective next week. “CPS was one of the first to require universal masking in schools, and we would not be moving to a...
Custom Ukrainian Flag Raised On 200-Foot Flagpole In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Ukrainian groups in Chicago raised a huge custom made Ukrainian flag high above Chicago’s Near West Side. Real estate developer Sterling Bay says it is the largest Ukrainian flag in the United States. It now sits atop the company’s 200 foot “grand flagpole” on Grand Avenue in Fulton Market. The flag is 30 feet by 60 feet and is visible from the nearby Kennedy Expressway. And as its nation’s flag flies above the Consulate General of Ukraine in Chicago, a silent show of support graces the building’s gate. People have been leaving bouquets of flowers there along with prayers for peace. The consulate is located near Huron and State on the city’s North Side.
Gov. Pritzker Removes Shirley Madigan As Illinois Arts Council Chair

CHICAGO (CBS) — Gov. JB Pritzker has Shirley Madigan from her position as chair of the Illinois Arts Council. While news of the move broke Thursday — a day after Ms. Madigan’s husband, former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, was indicted — Governor’s office spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said Ms. Madigan was removed from her position before the indictment was announced. The Governor’s office said Pritzker will appoint a temporary chair while discussions are held to determine who would be the best permanent chair. Ms. Madigan will remain on the council, because her term runs through 2023, and Pritzker is not allowed to withdraw...
ILLINOIS STATE
