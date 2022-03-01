Arne Duncan Won’t Run For Mayor In 2023

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Chicago Public Schools CEO and U.S. Education Secretary Arne Dunaan won’t be running for mayor in 2023, he announced Tuesday afternoon

Speculation had been growing in recent months that Duncan, 57, would challenge Mayor Lori Lightfoot in next year’s mayoral race, but on Tuesday he announced he plans to stay where he is – as head of the nonprofit Chicago CRED.

“I am exactly where I need to be, doing the work I love. I have never been part of a more courageous and committed team. The best way I can serve our city is to stay laser focused on reducing gun violence and stay engaged at our sites, on the streets and in the lives of our participants. After a lot of thought, I have decided I will not be running for Mayor but will work with anyone serious about making our city safer,” Duncan said in a statement.

Duncan is the co-founder and managing partner of Chicago CRED, a non-profit group focused on preventing gun violence by providing counseling, workforce development, and other social service programs. The letters CRED stand for “Create Real Economic Destiny.”

In recent months, Duncan has been outspoken in his criticism of Lightfoot’s handling of crime in Chicago. During a speech to the Chicago Chamber of Commerce in January, Duncan said the Chicago Police Department was “in crisis,” and said officers should be focusing solely on violent crime, while the city should hire more civilian personnel to tackle issues like traffic accidents and property crimes.

He also criticized Lightfoot’s proposal to allow city attorneys to file lawsuits aimed at fining gang leaders and seizing their property, saying it wouldn’t make a difference in fighting crime.

At the time, Duncan acknowledged he was considering a run for mayor, but has now ruled that out.

Duncan was chief executive officer at the Chicago Public Schools from January 2001 through January 2009 under former Mayor Richard M. Daley before joining President Barack Obama’s cabinet as his Education Secretary.

After leaving that post at the end of Obama’s second term, Duncan returned to Chicago to help create Chicago CRED.

The city’s next mayoral election is still a year off, and Lightfoot is widely expected to run for a second term, and potential challengers include Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates, Illinois State Rep. LaShawn Ford, community activist Ja’Mal Green, former CPS CEO Paul Vallas, and millionaire Willie Wilson. So far, the only declared challenger is Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara.