Yonkers nonprofit gathers medical supplies to send to Ukraine

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, hospitals in the county are in desperate need of medical supplies.

Afya's leaders anticipated the invasion and started prepping supplies weeks before the attack.

The foundation was sending 20 pallets of medical supplies by plane on Tuesday.

This includes surgical kits, wound care supplies, PPE and portable biomedical equipment.

Afya responds to crises across the world, including in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria and in Haiti following the last devastating earthquake.

Volunteers say watching what's happening in Ukraine is the reason so many showed up Tuesday.

"It's incredibly saddening to know there are people being treated this way, and so anything we can do to lend a helping hand not only makes us feel empowered - but it's a blessing," said Nevline Petitfort, a volunteer for Afya.

