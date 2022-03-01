ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

'Peace for Ukraine': Multinational gathering on NMSU campus denounces Russia's attacks

By Miranda Cyr, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMMwZ_0eSewcut00

LAS CRUCES – As Russia's war on Ukraine rages on , people living in Las Cruces took a stand against the invasion.

Dozens gathered outside of the Corbett Center Student Union at New Mexico State University on Monday evening, displaying Ukrainian flags and signs that read "Stop war in Ukraine," "We stand with Ukraine" and "Peace for Ukraine."

As one, the group chanted "slava Ukrayini," which means "victory/glory to Ukraine."

Last week, Russian military begin launching strikes against air fields and population centers on three sides of its neighboring country. Videos of government and civilian buildings being bombed at all hours have gone viral. Ukraine has declared martial law. Russia's attack has been widely condemned and many nations have responded by imposing sanctions.

'Praying for a miracle': Las Cruces artist and Russian expert react to invasion of Ukraine

Borys Drach, a Ukrainian citizen and NMSU associate professor of mechanical engineering, said the small protest at the university was helpful in bringing attention to a conflict that he called "completely unimaginable."

"What these small protests do is, again, they … personalize (the conflict)," Drach said. "They bring it home, because there are so many issues in the world. It's impossible to care about all of them at the same time, but this is a horrible issue. I think everybody needs to know about this."

The latest in Ukraine: Russia's 40-mile convoy appears to have bogged down en route to Kyiv; shells pound Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Live updates.

Drach emigrated from Ukraine and has been living in the United States since 2008. He has been at NMSU since 2013.

He said he and other Ukrainians have been touched by the international support they have received.

"We need to work together to put pressure on Russia, on the government of Russia as much as possible. Whatever it costs to stop this war," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1tze_0eSewcut00

Drach said his mother was in the capital of Kyiv when the bombing first began. She was barely able to make it out and traveled to a smaller rural town to be with her elderly parents and where she thought she would be safer. Drach said Russia started bombing the rural town in recent days.

"Ukrainian people are very proud of being Ukrainian," Drach said. "They're proud of their country, and they will protect it at any cost — as they have demonstrated over the last five days now. They are outgunned, they're outnumbered. But they're fighting, and they will keep fighting."

Russian perspectives on Russia-Ukraine war

Two Russians who attended the protest at NMSU say they are against the war and said many in Russia feel the same way.

"It's really upsetting what my country is doing now," said Elena Sevostianova, a researcher in Skeen Hall — home of NMSU's College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences. "I think it's my time to say that I disagree. It's a shame."

Sevostianova has been in the United States for 22 years. She said her son — now 24 — might now have been a Russian soldier if they had not moved away when he was a baby. She said she fears for her friends and family in both Russia and Ukraine.

"I have a friend of mine here, and his mom is now in the Ukraine and he's so worried," Sevostianova said. "I have many friends on the east coast who are Ukrainian, and you just think about their parents, right? Mothers, fathers, they are hiding from bombing."

From the opinion pages: Climate impacts should be a regular part of war coverage

Tatiana Kardashina, a graduate student studying mechanical engineering, came to the U.S. last January. The rest of her family, including her mother and sister, are still in Russia.

"I think most of the people are also against this war and his (President Vladimir Putin's) decision to invade Ukraine, but there's like nothing we can do," Kardashina said. "He's destroying everything, for Russians and for Ukrainians and the people (are) struggling so much because of his stupid decision."

Las Crucens want their voices heard

NMSU math professors Paul Tian and Guram Bezhanishvili are from China and the Republic of Georgia, respectively. Both of those countries share a border with Russia.

In talking about the situation in Ukraine, the professors said they wanted to do more to spread awareness, and decided on Monday morning to help organize a demonstration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fsliv_0eSewcut00

"We were expressing through each other, the dismay," Bezhanishvili said. "Then, we decided that we should come out and express our dismay (publicly)."

Bezhanishvili said they began by sending emails to everyone in the math department, who sent it to other staff, then the two sent a message to the provost's office, asking them to send communication university-wide.

Although the notice was somewhat last-minute, Tian said he was happy with the amount of people that came in support of Ukraine.

Some countries want to stay neutral: How Russia's invasion has quickly reshaped Europe

Rachel Stevens, a two-time Fulbright scholar who lived and worked in Lviv, Ukraine, in 2018, talked with the Sun-News last week about her opposition of the war. She and her husband Jack Wright were both present at Monday's protest.

She compared Ukrainians she's met to New Mexicans.

"These are freedom-loving people," Stevens said. "When you go out into the Ukrainian countryside, it kind of feels like New Mexican or Mexican communities. The houses are usually wood frame, but they're plastered in mud, so they have an adobe feel. They're they're painted bright colors. Often there are flowers painted on the buildings. They love their land, everyone's in the garden. It's all about the Earth and relationship to the earth. It's just warm and gracious.

"It's terrifying to know, the Ukrainians will fight. But I admire them. I admire them so much, but I just don't want any of our people to be hurt."

Miranda Cyr, a Report for America corps member, can be reached at mcyr@lcsun-news.com or @mirandabcyr on Twitter. Show your support for the Report for America program at https://bit.ly/LCSNRFA .

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: 'Peace for Ukraine': Multinational gathering on NMSU campus denounces Russia's attacks

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Society
Las Cruces, NM
Government
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Stevens
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nmsu#Government Of Ukraine#Protest#Russian#Ukrainians
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Country
China
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy