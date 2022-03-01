'Peace for Ukraine': Multinational gathering on NMSU campus denounces Russia's attacks

LAS CRUCES – As Russia's war on Ukraine rages on , people living in Las Cruces took a stand against the invasion.

Dozens gathered outside of the Corbett Center Student Union at New Mexico State University on Monday evening, displaying Ukrainian flags and signs that read "Stop war in Ukraine," "We stand with Ukraine" and "Peace for Ukraine."

As one, the group chanted "slava Ukrayini," which means "victory/glory to Ukraine."

Last week, Russian military begin launching strikes against air fields and population centers on three sides of its neighboring country. Videos of government and civilian buildings being bombed at all hours have gone viral. Ukraine has declared martial law. Russia's attack has been widely condemned and many nations have responded by imposing sanctions.

Borys Drach, a Ukrainian citizen and NMSU associate professor of mechanical engineering, said the small protest at the university was helpful in bringing attention to a conflict that he called "completely unimaginable."

"What these small protests do is, again, they … personalize (the conflict)," Drach said. "They bring it home, because there are so many issues in the world. It's impossible to care about all of them at the same time, but this is a horrible issue. I think everybody needs to know about this."

Drach emigrated from Ukraine and has been living in the United States since 2008. He has been at NMSU since 2013.

He said he and other Ukrainians have been touched by the international support they have received.

"We need to work together to put pressure on Russia, on the government of Russia as much as possible. Whatever it costs to stop this war," he said.

Drach said his mother was in the capital of Kyiv when the bombing first began. She was barely able to make it out and traveled to a smaller rural town to be with her elderly parents and where she thought she would be safer. Drach said Russia started bombing the rural town in recent days.

"Ukrainian people are very proud of being Ukrainian," Drach said. "They're proud of their country, and they will protect it at any cost — as they have demonstrated over the last five days now. They are outgunned, they're outnumbered. But they're fighting, and they will keep fighting."

Russian perspectives on Russia-Ukraine war

Two Russians who attended the protest at NMSU say they are against the war and said many in Russia feel the same way.

"It's really upsetting what my country is doing now," said Elena Sevostianova, a researcher in Skeen Hall — home of NMSU's College of Agricultural, Consumer, and Environmental Sciences. "I think it's my time to say that I disagree. It's a shame."

Sevostianova has been in the United States for 22 years. She said her son — now 24 — might now have been a Russian soldier if they had not moved away when he was a baby. She said she fears for her friends and family in both Russia and Ukraine.

"I have a friend of mine here, and his mom is now in the Ukraine and he's so worried," Sevostianova said. "I have many friends on the east coast who are Ukrainian, and you just think about their parents, right? Mothers, fathers, they are hiding from bombing."

Tatiana Kardashina, a graduate student studying mechanical engineering, came to the U.S. last January. The rest of her family, including her mother and sister, are still in Russia.

"I think most of the people are also against this war and his (President Vladimir Putin's) decision to invade Ukraine, but there's like nothing we can do," Kardashina said. "He's destroying everything, for Russians and for Ukrainians and the people (are) struggling so much because of his stupid decision."

Las Crucens want their voices heard

NMSU math professors Paul Tian and Guram Bezhanishvili are from China and the Republic of Georgia, respectively. Both of those countries share a border with Russia.

In talking about the situation in Ukraine, the professors said they wanted to do more to spread awareness, and decided on Monday morning to help organize a demonstration.

"We were expressing through each other, the dismay," Bezhanishvili said. "Then, we decided that we should come out and express our dismay (publicly)."

Bezhanishvili said they began by sending emails to everyone in the math department, who sent it to other staff, then the two sent a message to the provost's office, asking them to send communication university-wide.

Although the notice was somewhat last-minute, Tian said he was happy with the amount of people that came in support of Ukraine.

Rachel Stevens, a two-time Fulbright scholar who lived and worked in Lviv, Ukraine, in 2018, talked with the Sun-News last week about her opposition of the war. She and her husband Jack Wright were both present at Monday's protest.

She compared Ukrainians she's met to New Mexicans.

"These are freedom-loving people," Stevens said. "When you go out into the Ukrainian countryside, it kind of feels like New Mexican or Mexican communities. The houses are usually wood frame, but they're plastered in mud, so they have an adobe feel. They're they're painted bright colors. Often there are flowers painted on the buildings. They love their land, everyone's in the garden. It's all about the Earth and relationship to the earth. It's just warm and gracious.

"It's terrifying to know, the Ukrainians will fight. But I admire them. I admire them so much, but I just don't want any of our people to be hurt."

