Genvid to launch The Walking Dead: Last Mile on Facebook Gaming in Summer 2022

By Aaron Orr
pocketgamer.biz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloud streaming firm Genvid has partnered with Skybound Entertainment to launch The Walking Dead: Last Mile. The Walking Dead: Last Mile is Genvid's latest MILE – massively interactive live events – following the launch of Pac-Man Community on Facebook Gaming last December....

#Facebook Gaming#The Walking Dead#Last Mile#Downloads#Interactive Television#Video Game#Skybound Entertainment#Pac Man Community#Facebook Watch#Funplus#State Of Survival#Ip
