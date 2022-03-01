ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Masks No Longer Required Indoors In Baltimore; Optional In Schools

By David Cifarelli
A student wearing a face mask inside a classroom Photo Credit: Pixabay/Alexandra Koch

The City of Baltimore’s indoor mask mandate has been lifted.

“Baltimore’s COVID-19 infection metrics are just a fraction of what they were a few weeks ago,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott in a statement. “We will continue to monitor our COVID-19 metrics and make informed decisions. The health safety of our residents remains my top priority.”

The policy was lifted as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1.

The decision to remove the mandate came after recent data trends showed a stark decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Maryland Department of Health determined that 77% of Baltimore residents over the age of five had gotten at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. More than 67% were fully vaccinated.

In addition, Baltimore County Public Schools have officially made mask-wearing optional in all their buildings, facilities and offices starting Tuesday at well. Masks will also be optional on buses and in health suites.

Meanwhile, the city is strongly encouraging those who are unvaccinated to still wear a face mask indoors. Mayor Scott is also encouraging city workers to mask up indoors, in crowded spaces or in areas with limited ventilation. All public-facing workers, including public transit workers, still must mask up until March 18 because of the current mandate from the Federal TSA. Baltimore’s State of Emergency will also stay in place.

