Paris Saint-Germain have offered Kylian Mbappe a contract that amounts to €100m a year, in what would be the biggest individual player deal football has ever seen. Real Madrid are naturally aware of this, as well as the fact they can’t currently get anywhere close to such an offer. The Spanish club have consequently attempted to play on other motivations. Mbappe’s camp have been told he may be giving up the chance to ever turn out for Europe’s “greatest football institution”, as Madrid have pointed to their history, as well as their potential future.That future may well bring offers of...

