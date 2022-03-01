Chico's FAS Posts Mixed Q4 Results, Provides Upbeat Outlook

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth.-quarter results on Tuesday, February 22. We expect the company’s stock to likely trade higher due to its revenues and earnings beating the market expectations. The company has been witnessing a spending boom since the pandemic’s onset. Several macroeconomic factors continue to work in Home Depot’s favor, including the high prevalence of remote work, rising home prices, and limited inventory of homes for sale. That said, the company is seeing no signs of slowing down even after two years into the pandemic. In fact, the retailer recently announced that it would be hiring an additional 100,000 employees, almost 20% of its existing workforce, ahead of its busy spring season.

RETAIL ・ 14 DAYS AGO