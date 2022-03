DENTON, TX, March 2, 2022 – In a unanimous vote, the Denton City Council named Interim City Manager Sara Hensley as Denton’s permanent City Manager on Tuesday, March 2. Hensley has served as the Interim City Manager since February 2021 when Todd Hileman left the position. She is the first woman to hold the highest administrative position in the Denton city government. In her time as interim, she led the City of Denton through its recovery from Winter Storm Uri and the Delta and Omicron phases of the COVID-19 pandemic.

