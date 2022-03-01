ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inspirato: The Hopes For A Short Squeeze Appear Misplaced

By Gold Panda
 6 days ago
The company recently listed on NASDAQ through a SPAC deal and redemptions were around 98.5%. Over the past year, I've written bearish SA articles on more than 30 companies that seem to have attracted significant retail investor interest. The share prices of the vast majority of them have declined as of...

Cepton: Short Squeezes Provide Interesting Short Selling Opportunities

The company recently listed on NASDAQ through a SPAC deal and redemptions were around 90%. Lately, I've been looking at companies that recently listed through a purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal and had high rates of redemptions. In my view, such companies are likely to find it difficult to fund their growth in the near future and could be forced to tap the equity markets, leading to significant stock dilution if the share price is low at that moment. In my view, this creates interesting short-selling opportunities, and today I'll be talking about one such company named Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN). It's a light detection and ranging (lidar) solutions provider that was listed on February 11 following a merger with a SPAC named Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. The holders of more than 90% of Growth Capital's shares asked to trade them in for cash and it seems there was a short squeeze on February 17. Let's review.
Inspirato: Warrant Price Suggests An Impending Collapse On The Stock

ISPO closed Friday at $42.48 and ISPOW closed at $3.60. The warrants have a strike price of $11.50. This means they are trading at $27.38 below their intrinsic value. For those who don't believe in the saying "history repeats itself", they obviously aren't familiar with Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACs for short. Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) is yet another ex-SPAC that has shot up to sky-high valuations as traders play with its minuscule float. ISPO will almost surely drop significantly, likely to less than $20 before March is up. Why am I so confident in this? Just like many other examples before it, ISPO and its warrants (ISPOW) are extremely mispriced. These cheap warrants imply an imminent collapse.
#Short Squeeze#Interest Rates#Sa#Inspirato Lrb#Ispo#Spac#Moviepass
December U.S. Oil Production Unexpectedly Drops

While overall US production was down, a better indication of the health of the US oil industry can be gleaned by looking more closely at the On-shore L48 states. All of the oil (C + C) production data for the US state charts comes from the EIAʼ's Petroleum Supply monthly PSM.
The Strong Dollar: II

The value of the U.S. dollar has risen even further in recent days, showing the risk-off nature of investors now seeking safety for their funds. The U.S. dollar is getting even stronger. Last week I commented on the rising value of the dollar. A week ago the value of the...
Broyhill Asset Management - Avis Budget Group: Picture-Perfect Backdrop For A Short Squeeze

Avis Budget Group hit a new record for quarterly EBITDA. The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter. Avis surged 166% during the final two quarters of the year. The company hit a new record for quarterly EBITDA - third quarter EBITDA was higher than any full year in Avis history - while buying back nearly $1B of stock and announcing another $1B increase in their repurchase authorization. Shares hit an intra-day peak of $545 after reporting earnings, ultimately closing at $357, more than doubling the prior close. Frenzied retail trading, prompted by management commentary around electric vehicles adoption, prompted a dozen trading halts throughout the day. The mania grew so intense that TD Ameritrade stopped allowing short sales in Avis, as short interest represented ~ 30% of the float.
Clinton buys Clover Health shares ending four-day selloff

The shares of health insurer Clover Health Investments (CLOV +24.3%) have ended a four-day skid on Monday after its board member Chelsea Clinton bought 100,000 company shares. Ms. Clinton, who is the daughter of the former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and former Presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, made the transaction last Thursday, a filing submitted with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) indicates.
Powell Caps The Rally In Gold

Gold began its rally on January 28. Gold began its rally on January 28, when news broke of rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Why would this matter to Gold? Because the Fed historically doesn't like to hike rates into geopolitical tensions. Said simply, the Ukrainian situation reduced the likelihood of rate hikes. Stocks confirmed this too. It was no coincidence that the S&P began its rally to 4600 on January 28 also.
Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
Asana Stock Forecast: Can It Recover To $75 Levels?

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is one of the crashing tech stocks which have quickly seen their multiples compress amidst fears of rising interest rates. It is arguable that the stock could have fallen even further if it was not supported by the sizable insider buying by CEO Moskovitz. The company remains unprofitable but is growing rapidly and is capitalizing on traction with larger customers. I rate shares a buy but note that investors may wish to wait until after earnings before initiating a position.
Palantir: Overhyped Stock Now Trading Without The Hype, 30% Free Cash Flow Margins

Palantir is one of the most hyped stocks in the tech sector. Value investors were buying this name at valuations 3x higher. Palantir (PLTR) is a surprisingly popular tech stock that has even drawn in hype from value investors. The company offers an artificial intelligence product which has enabled its customers to accomplish some incredible things. If there's any company that will bring us closer to the Terminator, then this is it. The valuation reset from the latest tech selloff has allowed PLTR to trade at reasonable valuations for the first time since its came public. While the stock is not obviously cheap relative to peers, it has undoubtedly higher quality due to the stronger cash flows and ability to sustain high growth rates for much longer than most.
BioNTech: Existing Investors Can Hedge Their Exposure With Covered Call

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine protection falls more rapidly in kids 5 to 11 according to a new study. A recent study showed that the Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine protection falls more rapidly in kids between 5 to 11 years than in older kids. As a result of that, the demand for COVID-19 boosters will decline in the U.S. The demand will also fall if the number of new cases drops down significantly. In absence of any new deadly variant, this is more likely to happen. In such cases, there will be a high risk of BioNTech losing its market value within the next six months. The impact on its bottom line may be felt within that time.
Amid The Carnage, Splunk Remains A Compelling Buy

Splunk delivered a solid Q4 - revenue, margins and remaining performance obligation all ticked up. DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.
