Terre Haute, IN

Stewart named to Supreme 15 All-State Team

By Grant Pugh
 6 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute North Senior Zoe Stewart has been named to the IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 All-State Team. The honor goes to the top fifteen girls high school basketball players in the state of Indiana.

Sycamores fall on Senior Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State jumped out to an early lead but could no hold on in a 86-71 loss to Drake on Saturday afternoon at the Hulman Center. Del’Janae Williams had 17 points while Natalia Lalic and Arianna Smith finished with 12 points apiece. Marie Hunter had nine points and a team-high […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
