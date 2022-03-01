Stewart named to Supreme 15 All-State Team
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute North Senior Zoe Stewart has been named to the IBCA/Franciscan Health Supreme 15 All-State Team. The honor goes to the top fifteen girls high school basketball players in the state of Indiana.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
