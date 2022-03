Resume bias seems to persist in hiring, so scrapping the resume altogether may help eliminate unconscious bias and improve diversity, Bloomberg reported Feb. 21. When hiring for its new internship program, Health Data Research UK, a public health nonprofit, decided it would stop asking for the resumes of its 159 potential candidates. Instead, it asked the potential employees to fill out a questionnaire and answer a short question on technology. By employing this tactic, the organization ended up hiring 30 female interns and 18 male interns. They've decided to use the same recruiting style for full-time hires too.

SCIENCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO