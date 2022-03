In a classic case of designing items for Apple’s ecosystem better than Apple itself, the MagSnap Wallet is a ridiculously slim piece of EDC that was also designed to be attached to the back of your iPhone or Android, while holding up to 5 cards together. Want more out of your wallet? Well, the MagSnap Wallet’s magnetic design makes it modular too, allowing you to easily attach extra modules that let your wallet hold more cards, cash, and even EDC tools. The MagSnap Wallet has the incredible advantage of being sleek when you want, and modular/accommodating when you need. It also docks on the back of your phone for easy carrying, and thanks to its all-metal design, it’s RFID-blocking too – a feature that Apple’s own MagSafe wallet still lacks.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO