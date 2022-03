TOPEKA — Chief Justice Marla Luckert reappointed Jerome Hellmer, a retired judge, to the Kansas Government Ethics Commission. Hellmer’s term runs through Jan. 31, 2024. Hellmer has served on the ethics commission since his January 2015 retirement as chief judge of the 28th Judicial District, which is composed of Saline and Ottawa counties. He served as a district court judge from 1996 to 2011 and chief judge from 2011 to 2015. Before being appointed judge, Hellmer practiced law in Salina for 22 years.

KANSAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO