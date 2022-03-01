ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Joe Biden’s approval average at 41%, congressional approval average at 20%

Recent approval polling averages show President Joe Biden (D) one point up from his lowest-ever approval rating and the U.S. Congress receiving its highest approval since early January.

On March 1, Ballotpedia’s polling index showed Biden at 41% approval and 54% disapproval. At this time last month, his approval rating was also at 41%. The highest approval rating Biden has received is 55%, last seen on May 26, 2021, and the lowest approval rating he has received is 40%, last seen on February 18, 2022.

Congress was at 20% approval and 67% disapproval. At this time last month, its approval rating was 17%. The highest approval rating Congress has received is 36%, last seen on July 16, 2021, and the lowest approval rating it has received is 14%, last seen on Jan. 26, 2022.

Ballotpedia’s polling index takes the average of polls conducted over the last thirty days to calculate presidential and congressional approval ratings. We average the results and show all polling results side-by-side because we believe that paints a clearer picture of public opinion than any individual poll can provide. The data is updated daily as new polling results are published.

