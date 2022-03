ST CHARLES, Mo. — Students at St. Charles High School were dismissed Monday morning due to a small fire in one of the boys' bathrooms. According to a notice on the school's website, the fire started in the morning before school began. It was quickly put out. As part of the school's precaution protocols, students were taken to the football field while the St. Charles Fire Department checked the school to see if it was safe for students to return. The students were then taken to the school's gym.

SAINT CHARLES, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO