Click here to read the full article. The Caped Crusader will not be coming to the small screen, after all: A planned spinoff of Warner Bros. Pictures’ new film The Batman, which was previously announced at HBO Max, has been shelved at the streamer. The Batman director Matt Reeves broke the news on Monday’s episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he said, “One thing that we’re not doing that I was gonna do… So, there’s the Gotham police show, which, that one actually is put on hold. We’re not really doing that.” When the potential spinoff was first announced in...

MOVIES ・ 25 MINUTES AGO