Middle East

Two Syrian army soldiers killed in attack by Kurdish-led SDF in al-Hasakah -state news agency

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 2 days ago

CAIRO (Reuters) – Two Syrian army soldiers were killed in an attack by...

froggyweb.com

Andrei Tapalaga

Russian Army Killed 5 Ukrainian Soldiers in Its Territory

Russian troops at the border of Ukraine in Donetsk regionAlexander Avilov/ Moscow News Agency. Russian ministry had claimed this morning to have killed five Ukrainian soldiers that have crossed the Ukrainian border into Russia. Officials within the United States that are looking are looking into the incident between Russia and Ukraine believe that these are fabricated pretexts. This is Russia’s attempt to spark a conflict at the border.
US News and World Report

Mali Army Says Eight Soldiers Killed in Clash With Armed Militants

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Eight Malian soldiers were killed, 14 others injured and four are missing following a clash with armed Islamist militants in the northeast of the West African nation on Friday, the defence ministry said. The ministry said late on Friday that columns of armed jihadists on motorbikes had...
#Syrian Army#Syrian Democratic Forces#Sdf#News Agency#Al Hasakah#Kurdish#Reuters
International Business Times

Three Syrian Soldiers Killed In Israeli Strike Near Damascus: State Media

Three Syrian soldiers were killed Thursday in an Israeli air strike near the capital Damascus, according to Syria's state media. It was the fourth reported time this month Israel has launched strikes inside Syria, keeping up a campaign against pro-Iranian forces supporting the Damascus government in the more than decade-old civil war.
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
The Guardian

‘We are still shocked’: the Syrians who discovered Islamic State’s leader was their neighbour

For many months, the man on the motorbike would come and go from the house and a mechanic’s workshop in the Syrian border town of Atme. No other adult in the three-story building ever seemed to emerge, least of all a second man who signed a lease last spring and moved in with two women and three young children, never to be seen publicly again until the early hours of Thursday.
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
