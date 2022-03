Cuonzo and his band of Fighting Martins couldn’t go out like that could they?. The start to Saturday’s home finale against downtrodden Georgia was bad — the listless Tigers were down 7–0 to start the game and trailed by 12 before the first media timeout. After Georgia’s Aaron Cook, Jr. ripped Boogie Coleman on two early possessions and finished each with a slam, you figured the Tigers were in for a long afternoon.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO