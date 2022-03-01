ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Rising number of families struggle to meet expenses after expiration of child tax credit

By Reid Wilson, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
YourErie
YourErie
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2KxO_0eSesyET00

( The Hill ) — An expansion of the Child Tax Credit included in a coronavirus relief package passed last year helped lift millions of American children out of poverty in what experts called one of the most successful anti-poverty experiments ever conducted in the United States.

But that expansion lapsed at the end of 2021, and new federal data shows an increasing number of households with children now face difficulties paying for ordinary household expenses — putting at risk a generation of children who just months ago appeared on the brink of escaping poverty.

More than a third of families with children, 35 percent, said they were now struggling to cover ordinary costs in late January and early February, after the payments ended, according to a new survey from the U.S. Census Bureau. That figure is up from 30 percent who were struggling to cover costs last year when the payments were still being distributed.

“These payments were so effective because they were such a crucial investment in children,” said Kris Cox, deputy director of federal tax policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. “The child tax credit expansion overall was projected to lift millions of children out of poverty.”

Previous surveys showed about one in four households used the child tax credit payments to cover expenses, money that is no longer available. The current survey showed about a third of families with children reported they did not have enough food sometimes or often.

The expanded child tax credit payments equated to as much as $600 for a family of four with two children under the age of 5, the equivalent of a quarter of the federal poverty limit. More than 36 million families received monthly payments of up to $300 per child under 5 years old and up to $250 for children between the ages of 6 and 17, wrote Katherine Giefer, a statistician at the Census Bureau’s Social, Economic and Housing Statistics Division.

Congress failed to renew the tax credit at the end of 2021. An expansion was part of the Build Back Better plan that died at the end of last year, in the face of opposition from Senate Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who objected to several elements of the plan.

The impacts of poverty on children extend well beyond a child’s present situation, said Rich Besser, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who now heads the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which backs expanding the credit.

“Poverty is connected to so many things in a child’s life,” Besser said in an interview. “When you look at the impact of poverty, poverty means that a family is in a stressful situation. It means that a family is at risk for not having enough food to eat, is at risk of eviction, is at risk for having the heat turned off in the winter.”

“The chronic stress that you experience from poverty takes a toll on your health. That kind of chronic stress response is extremely detrimental to one’s physical health,” he said.

Child poverty rose by 3.7 million after expanded child tax credit expired: study

The Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, an experimental series of polls designed to test in near-real time the impacts of the pandemic and the associated economic catastrophe and recovery, tracked how families spent their child tax credit payments over recent months.

Economists said they were thrilled with the results, which showed families spending on necessities and common expenses, rather than on extravagances or savings. About one in four households with children reported using the payments to cover expenses. Households with children that struggled to cover expenses were twice as likely to use the payments to make ends meet; those families were eight times more likely to borrow money from friends and family and when times got tight.

“Nine in ten families with low incomes were using this money to pay for everyday expenses. Food, utilities, housing. This was really crucial support to help families that were struggling to make ends meet,” Cox said. “Families spent this money exactly as we would have expected on crucial everyday expenses.”

And the expansion helped deliver more money to the most impoverished, especially Black and Latino children. About half of Black and Latino families were not receiving the full child tax credit because their incomes were too low, a gap that the American Rescue Plan’s expansion eliminated.

Now, supporters of an expanded credit warned that the progress made last year risks unraveling, sending millions of children back into poverty that could have long-term impacts on their physical and mental well-being.

“The incredible benefits of the expanded tax credit, the reduction in child poverty, the reduction in stress of not being able to pay the bills, that’s going to go away,” Besser said. “These are real, and the idea that as a nation something as simple as this can reduce childhood poverty by 40 percent or even higher, this kind of program that we don’t celebrate and immediately make it permanent is unconscionable.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Drugs found inside cakes by Philadelphia Customs officers

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia found 10,000 tablets of Tramadol, a Schedule IV controlled substance, concealed inside cakes. The parcel manifested as “garments” arrived from London and was destined to an address in Charleston, West Virginia. Officials say the box did contain garments, but an x-ray examination also revealed […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
The New Yorker

The Devastating Effects of Losing the Child Tax Credit

In February, the Center on Poverty and Social Policy, at Columbia University, released a staggering new report on child poverty in the United States. The study found that the child-poverty rate had increased dramatically in the space of just a month, with seventeen per cent of children living in poverty in January, 2022, compared with around twelve per cent at the end of 2021. The reason for the sharp rise was the expiration of the expanded child tax credit, which President Biden signed into law last spring, and which Congress has not agreed to renew. In the absence of the monthly cash payments guaranteed by the expanded credit, about 3.7 million more American children are living in poverty.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Poverty#U S Census Bureau#The Child Tax Credit#American#The U S Census Bureau#The Census Bureau#Congress
YourErie

Motorcyclist flown to hospital following three-vehicle accident

A three vehicle accident took place shortly after 2 p.m. on March 5. The accident occurred on Route 322 near the Cotton Road intersection. Reports from the scene indicate that this was a three vehicle accident involving two cars and a motorcycle. According to the fire chief on scene, the two cars collided head on. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Funeral services for radio personality Dan Geary announced

Memorial services have been announced for Dan Geary, a longtime Erie radio personality. Dan Geary, known as “Captain Dan,” died Thursday, March 3, at the age of 72. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 7, at Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home, 4216 Sterrettania Road in Erie. […]
ERIE, PA
Fortune

The $3,600 child tax credit is about to drop back to $2,000

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Soon after taking office in 2021, President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act. For the 2021 tax year, that aid package upped the $2,000 child tax credit to $3,000 per dependent ages 6 to 17, and from $2,000 to $3,600 for children age 5 or younger. Instead of having parents wait until tax filing season in 2022, Congress ordered the IRS to send eligible parents up to half of that money last year in the form of either $250 or $300 monthly tax advances sent between July and December.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Relationships
YourErie

Watch: Find fish fry dinners near you

Come dinner, fish fillets and mac and cheese could be on your plate. Fontaine Glenn was live in the control with more on where you can find fish dinners around town. For anyone participating in Lent, Fridays means meat is off the menu except for fish. The Knights of Columbus at Saint Luke Catholic Church […]
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS News

Child poverty surges after Child Tax Credit payments end

The poverty rate for children in the U.S. has surged since monthly government checks from the expanded Child Tax Credit ended in December, according to a recent study from Columbia University researchers. An additional 3.7 million children slipped into poverty in January, their analysis found. That pushed the national child...
INCOME TAX
Source New Mexico

Welfare is no substitute for a child tax credit

Those in Congress who are blocking President Biden’s proposed child tax credit — a monthly federal stipend for families with children of up to $300 per child — have been making a curious claim of late. They’ve been saying that there is already a highly effective cash assistance program for low-income parents and kids: Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF.
INCOME TAX
YourErie

One person dead after Saturday accident in Erie

One person is dead after an accident along one busy Erie roadway on Saturday night. This happened around 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of West 8th Street. According to Erie Police, a pedestrian was struck and killed. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy