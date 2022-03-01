Walkable Downtown, Popular Restaurants, Cool Shops Make Ardmore a Delight to Visit

Lola's Garden Image via Eddy Marenco

Thanks to its walkable downtown filled with popular restaurants and cool shops, Ardmore is a great place to visit, writes Jillian Wilson for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Armor is well positioned, being just a short 25-minute drive from Center City or a quick train ride on the SEPTA Regional Rail’s Paoli/Thorndale line. This makes it the perfect place to visit for those who are looking for a small-town weekend adventure.

The delightful town has something to offer for everybody. Music lovers can head to Ardmore Music Hall for a concert, while golf aficionados can stop by Play-a-Round Golf for a game of indoor golf.

Meanwhile, Ardmore Farmers Market offers a plethora of delicious products from independent farmers who have anything from fresh meats and dairy products to baked goods.

The indoor-outdoor Lola’s Garden is the perfect spot to grab a cocktail and burger, Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft features local beers and throwback Americana cuisine, while the Story Coffee & Bookstore serves a great latte.

Shopping is a delightful experience at the town’s Suburban Square which also serves as a community gathering spot with free events that include outdoor concerts, activities for kids, cooking demonstrations, and lawn movies.