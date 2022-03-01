Former Netflix Communications Exec Richard Siklos Joins UTA

Richard Siklos, who departed a post as vp communications for Netflix last fall, is joining UTA to serve as chief communications officer and partner. He assumes the post March 7 in Los Angeles, reporting to agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer.

Siklos worked at Netflix since 2017, serving as one of the streamer’s spokespeople during a period of growth. Before that, he served as vp of strategic communications and corporate affairs at Time Warner, Inc., then-corporate parent of Warner Bros., HBO and CNN, among other entities. He segued to the world of corporate communications after serving as a business journalist with stints at Fortune, as a correspondent and columnist for The New York Times , media editor at Business Week , and U.S. business columnist for London’s Sunday Telegraph and The Times of London .

Zimmer praised Siklos’s “wealth of strategic, operational and creative leadership and experience” as an asset to UTA, adding that “he will be a great partner across the company, helping tell our story, and playing an essential role in UTA’s success as our business continues to grow and diversify.” Added Siklos: “UTA occupies a special place at the intersections of entertainment, sports, culture, and technology, and I’m thrilled to be working with its exceptional people to help write the next chapters in a storied history.”

Siklos is a member of the board of directors for the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism CUNY Foundation.

UTA previously had Seth Oster in the top corporate communications job until his departure last year. He’s since joined the Wonderful Company.

Click here to read the full article.