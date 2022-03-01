ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jen Shah Is “Serious” About Wanting Kim Kardashian As Her Lawyer

Jen Shah is going through it in the public eye . And we love to watch . Jen is continuing to maintain her innocence and shared on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after show, as reported on by E! News , that she feels she has been “wrongly accused of something.”

“I don’t take this lightly,” Jen added. “It’s my life and more importantly, it’s my family’s life. I care about them more than anything. I don’t want my kids or my husband or my mom or my family affected by this and so I have to fight.” And fight she will. Jen’s trial is scheduled for this month! And while I’m sure she has representation, she is still vying to get Kim Kardashian on board.

“Listen, Kim Kardashian is not officially part of the Shah squad legal team yet,” Jen quipped. “People thought I was joking around when I was like, ‘Do we need to add Kim Kardashian to our legal team?’ I was dead a– 100 serious. Dead a–.” I don’t even know where to go with this. The hair. The glam. The…thirst?

RELATED: Whitney Rose Explains Why She Didn’t Discuss Jen Shah’s Legal Drama On Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City

Jen continued her strange grab for Kim’s charity saying she had “mad respect” for the not-yet lawyer. Jen acknowledged Kim’s criminal justice work with Alice Johnson’s case. She added, “Kim has been able to be an advocate and affect change for people that have been wrongly accused of crimes. They’re innocent and then she has been able to help be part of the movement to go fight for them at the White House or with [the] government to get them released.”

Hopefully Jen’s actual lawyer can help her out with the definition of clemency. They should be spending a lot of time together, as Jen intends to fight this legal battle until the very end. She claimed, “I’m going to fight. I’m going to fight because what is happening is not right and this has not only happened to me; There are so many other people out there in America that this has happened to, that have gone to prison, they’re completely innocent, their lives have been ruined.” How brave.

RELATED: Jen Shah Tries To Keep Footage From Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Out Of Court

TELL US – CAN JEN POSSIBLY BE SERIOUS ABOUT TRYING TO GET KIM’S ATTENTION? WHAT DO YOU THINK JEN AND KIM WOULD TALK ABOUT?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Jen Shah Is “Serious” About Wanting Kim Kardashian As Her Lawyer appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 2

