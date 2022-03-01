ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Oppenheimer’: Jason Clarke Joins Christopher Nolan’s Next Tentpole At Universal

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hVGXv_0eSesk7X00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Even with his highly-anticipated HBO series Winning Time set to bow on Sunday, Jason Clarke is already lining up his next major project as he is the latest top talent to join Christopher Nolan ’s next film Oppenheimer . The A-list ensemble already includes Emily Blunt , Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Josh Hartnett, Kenneth Branagh and Cillian Murphy, who is set to star in the title role as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who ran the Manhattan Project that led to the invention of the atomic bomb. The film will bow on July 21, 2023, a slot typically saved for Nolan films in the past. It’s also roughly two weeks before the anniversary of the dropping of the bomb on Hiroshima. Details behind who Clarke will be playing are unknown at this time.

Universal had no comment.

Universal will distribute Oppenheimer theatrically worldwide and release the film in North America. Nolan will also be producing along with Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Production is currently under way.

Clarke can be seen next playing Los Angeles Lakers Legend Jerry West in HBO’s new series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty , which premieres on Sunday.  Some of his recent feature film credits include Silk Road and Pet Sematary . He is repped by WME, Robert Stein Management and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Mexican Soccer Match Devolves Into Massive, Televised Riot; 22 Reportedly Injured

Click here to read the full article. A Univision-broadcast game between two Mexican soccer teams became something much more serious this evening. The match was suspended in the 62nd minute as fights began to break out among the 30,000-plus attendees. The melee soon spread to the field as fans chased each other, some with weapons, and families fled the chaos. There were images of injured fans lying motionless among the combatants. The Associated Press and New York Times cited the Queretaro state civil protection agency, which announced, “So far there is no report of deaths; 22 people injured, nine of them...
SOCCER
Deadline

Alec Baldwin: ‘Rust’ Lawsuits Targeting Those With Deep Pockets, Not The Actual Negligent Parties

Click here to read the full article. Alec Baldwin claims the wrong people are being charged in lawsuits related to the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set. Speaking Saturday at the Boulder International Film Festival, Baldwin told moderator Rod Bostwick “deep-pocket litigants” are being targeted, rather than those who were potentially negligent in the incident. “What you have is a certain group of people, litigants and whatever, on whatever side, who their attitude is, ‘Well, the people who likely seem negligent have no money and the people who have money are not negligent,’ ” Baldwin said, as reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

‘The Batman’ $134M Opening Reps Warner Bros’ Biggest During Pandemic Era, Best Debut For Matt Reeves – Monday AM Update

Click here to read the full article. MONDAY AM: Rival studios easily saw Batman doing in the mid $130Ms yesterday AM, and today Warner Bros. is reporting $134M after a $34.1M Sunday, -21% from Saturday. Presales were strong throughout the weekend. Look for Batman to ease 50% in weekend 2 with an estimated $67M. Batman doesn’t encounter any studio wide competition until March 25, when Paramount opens its Sandra Bullock-Channing Tatum-Brad Pitt-Daniel Radcliffe adventure romantic comedy The Lost City, which is getting ready to blast off at SXSW next weekend. iSpot shows that in U.S. TV ads alone, Warners spent more than other studios to date during...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Clarke
Person
Robert Downey Jr.
Person
Louise Lombard
Person
J. Robert Oppenheimer
Person
Charles Roven
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Kenneth Branagh
Person
Matthew Modine
Person
Josh Hartnett
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Emma Thomas
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Matt Damon
Daily Mail

Oppenheimer FIRST LOOK: Cillian Murphy is unveiled as titular character in moody snap as it emerges Kenneth Branagh will also star in Christopher Nolan's upcoming biopic

Universal Pictures released a moody first look at Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's upcoming biopic, Oppenheimer, on Tuesday. Actor Cillian, 45, is seen with a cigarette in his mouth in the image as he stares straight down the lens of the camera with his piercing eyes while wearing a wide brim hat.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oppenheimer: First look at Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan’s new film released

The first look at Christopher Nolan’s new film Oppenheimer has arrived.Nolan has been hard at work on his new film, which is a biopic of the nuclear scientist J Robert Oppenheimer.Oppenheimer, who is often described as the father of the atomic bomb, will be played by Cillian Murphy.Murphy takes centre stage in the first image that’s been released from the new film.The director has assembled arguably his most impressive cast yet for the drama, which will be released in July 2023.Also starring alongside Murphy will be Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Matthew Modine, Florence Pugh and Rami...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer: First look at new movie as Alden Ehrenreich and Kenneth Branagh join cast

The first image of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has been released – a black-and-white photo of Cillian Murphy, who plays the movie's lead. There has also been confirmation that Solo: A Star Wars Story actor Alden Ehrenreich, Numbers' David Krumholtz, and frequent Nolan collaborator Kenneth Branaugh have joined the already star-studded cast.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Film Star#Hbo#The Manhattan Project#Universal#Atlas Entertainment#Los Angeles Lakers#Wme#Robert Stein Management
ComicBook

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Adds The Suicide Squad's David Dastmalchian

Christopher Nolan continues to add new cast members to his upcoming film Oppenheimer, about the creator of the atomic bomb, and this time he's reuniting with a former collaborator. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that David Dastmalchian, best known to film fans currently as Polka-Dot Man from The Suicide Squad, will appear in the movie in what the trade calls a "secret" role. As fans may recall, Dastmalchian previously appeared in Christopher Nolan's landmark Batman movie The Dark Knight, playing a Joker thug interrogated by Batman and Harvey Dent. The role also marked Dastmalchian's first appearance on the big screen.
MOVIES
Deadline

Spirit Awards 2022 Red Carpet: See Looks From Andrew Garfield, Julia Fox, Daveed Diggs, Michelle Yeoh & More

Click here to read the full article. The stars and sun seemed to have aligned on blue carpet at the 2022 edition of the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Stars like Andrew Garfield, Julia Fox, Daveed Diggs and Michelle Yeoh showed out in incredible outfits to celebrate the pursuit of independent filmmaking. The show is set to take place Sunday at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica. The annual shindig honoring the best in indie film will air live on IFC and stream for subscribers on AMC+. The Spirit Awards are Film Independent’s primary fundraiser for the year with winners...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Oscar Nominees Luncheon Brings Out Will, Denzel, Cumberbatch, Chastain, Spielberg And Many More For Feel-Good Gathering

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar nominees luncheon is always a feel-good event where everyone in the room is still a winner, happy to see their category rivals and others, and the one time in a tense season where they can just lay back and have a great time. “For me this is just a fun thing to go to. People talk about is it Will [Smith] or me or Andrew Garfield. It could be anyone, but I am just happy at this point to be invited to the party,” Denzel Washington told me Monday as he waited...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Mitchell Ryan Dies: ‘Lethal Weapon’ And ‘Dharma & Greg’ Actor Was 88

Click here to read the full article. Actor Mitchell Ryan, who had a career in stage, film and TV lasting more than 50 years, has died at the age of 88. Ryan was best known for appearing in Lethal Weapon, and for his role in the TV sitcom Dharma & Greg. Other roles included soap operas Dark Shadows in the 1960s and Santa Barbara in the 1980s. Ryan was born in Cincinnati and served in the US Navy before pursuing theater work. For over a decade, he worked on stage almost every night, both on and off Broadway. His distinctive looks with a firm...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Gotham Knights’: Fallon Smythe & Tyler DiChiara Join CW Pilot

Click here to read the full article. Fallon Smythe (grown-ish) and Tyler DiChiara (The Virgin of Highland Park) are set as series regulars in the CW’s DC universe-set Gotham Knights pilot, Deadline has confirmed Written by Batwoman trio Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams, Gotham Knights picks up in the aftermath of Bruce Wayne’s murder, with his rebellious adopted son forging an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. As the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jaime King To Produce & Star Opposite Frank Grillo In Psychological Thriller ‘Man’s Son’ From XYZ Films

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jaime King (Black Summer) has signed on to star alongside Frank Grillo in the thriller Man’s Son, which his son Remy Grillo is directing for XYZ Films. The story surrounds a young couple hoping to create an aesthetically pleasing audition tape for an up-and-coming Charles Manson film. But when the couple chooses an eclectic desert Airbnb as the perfect backdrop, the dark events of the audition material slowly slip into their reality… Eventually, they find themselves intertwined in an occult, sinister plot led by King and Grillo’s characters. Josh Plasse and Brev Moss penned the...
MOVIES
Deadline

WME Signs ‘Good Luck To You, Leo Grande’ Actor Daryl McCormack

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE:  WME has inked Daryl McCormack, the star of critically acclaimed Good Luck to You, Leo Grande which made its world premiere at Sundance in January and was scooped up by Searchlight for $7.5M. In the Sophie Hyde-directed movie, McCormack plays a sex worker hired by Thompson’s character, a widow yearning for some adventure, human connection and good sex after a stale but stable marriage. McCormack can currently be seen on Amazon’s fantasy drama The Wheel of Time opposite Rosamund Pike. On the series, McCormack plays Aram, a handsome young man who lures men and women...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ariel Winter To Star In NBC Comedy Pilot ‘Hungry’, Replacing Demi Lovato

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Modern Family star Ariel Winter has been tapped as the lead of NBC’s multi-camera comedy series Hungry. She succeeds Demi Lovato who had been attached to the project for almost a year but stepped down from acting duties Thursday for scheduling reasons just as the pilot was about to start production. NBC remained high on the project, opting for a swift recasting so the pilot stays on schedule with the rest of the cast in place. With Winter on board, production is moving forward this coming week, starting with a table read on...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘SNL’: Oscar Isaac Teases ‘Moon Knight’, Brings Out Old Home Movies In Opening Monologue

Click here to read the full article. Oscar Isaac tonight made his debut as host of Saturday Night Live, speaking in his opening monologue about the upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight, which will serve as his introduction to the MCU, and more. “I’m so excited to be here. This is my first time hosting SNL,” Isaac said up top. “They actually asked me to host back in 2015 but I said, ‘Nah, I’m not ready. I want to wait until after the pandemic.’ And they were like, ‘What pandemic?'” The actor went on to say that while his stage name is Oscar...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Coming 2 America’ Hair And Makeup Team Say Re-Creating Iconic Looks Was “Enormous Task” – Contenders Film: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Thirty-four years after the original Coming to America was released starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, a sequel, Coming 2 America, finally arrived — and like the first film has been Oscar-nominated for its makeup and hairstyling. Tasked with bringing it all up to date and making the various guises and multiple roles Murphy and Hall take on really work for a new audience are Mike Marino, who did Special Effects Makeup, as well as Hair Department heads Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer. They all joined me on Amazon Studios’ panel for Deadline’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

An Emotional Kevin Costner Pays Tribute To Production Designer Ida Random, The Woman Who “Would Change The Trajectory Of My Career”

Click here to read the full article. Yellowstone star and Academy Award-winning filmmaker Kevin Costner paid emotional tribute to his longtime collaborator, production designer Ida Random as she received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 26th annual Art Directors Guild Awards tonight. And his tribute included the revelation that he might not have an an acting career without her intervention. From the stage at the Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown, an admittedly nervous Costner – who’s worked with Random on his directorial efforts including The Postman – recounted the critical impact she had when he was an extra on the 1981 film...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy