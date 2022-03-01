Kelly Dodd Says Noella Bergener Is “Fake” But She Wants “People To Like” Noella

Despite most fans just wanting her to move on, Kelly Dodd continues to talk. And her main topic is always about Real Housewives of Orange County , the franchise she was axed from after last season . While she’s been teasing us that she has projects in the works, we have yet to see Kelly really do anything but complain about what RHOC is doing without her. Sure she has a podcast with her husband, Rick Leventhal , but anyone can buy a microphone.

Kelly has spend most of her time attacking Heather Dubrow on social media and in the press. But she’s also been paying close attention to what’s going on this season with the adjusted cast. As reported by Reality Blurb , Kelly recently made an appearance on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show . She said of the current cast, “There isn’t real friendships there. It’s all forced, and you see it.”

She also added that newbie Noella Bergener has been calling her. Kelly described her as “annoying” but also “gorgeous.” She added that Noella is “just like Braunwyn [Windham-Burke] . . . I mean [Noella] calls me all the time, tries to get advice. She’s a nice person. I just think she’s just fake, and it makes me upset, because I want people to like her.” So Kelly wants people to like Noella while simultaneously calling her annoying? Typical Kelly. How can anyone befriend this woman? If Noella is getting all of her advice from Kelly, no wonder she’s having an awful time on the show .

Unfortunately for Noella , Kelly isn’t the only one who she’s gotten criticism from. Another former RHOC housewife, Tamra Judge , also took aim at the first time housewife. Said Tamra of Noella , “Every village needs an idiot.” Ouch. And ex- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville slammed Noella as well . Brandi explained, “I just feel like it’s just too much, too soon, honestly. I think she’s beautiful and everything, but we just started the season, she’s already breaking down in a restaurant and refusing to get out of the restaurant and making a scene. I’m like it just seems phony. Too soon!”

Whew. You know when the likes of Kelly , Tamra , and Brandi are slamming you, you’re in trouble. But, in my own humble opinion, Noella might suck, but at the very least, she’s not Kelly.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KELLY IS RIGHT ABOUT NOELLA? WILL KELLY EVER HAVE ANYTHING ELSE TO TALK ABOUT? DO YOU BELIEVE SHE HAS ANY NEW PROJECTS IN THE WORKS?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]

The post Kelly Dodd Says Noella Bergener Is “Fake” But She Wants “People To Like” Noella appeared first on Reality Tea .