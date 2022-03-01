Rafael Nadal is on the verge of greatest season yet

The Los Angeles Lakers have been arguably the NBA’s most disappointing team relative to expectations entering the season. Los Angeles had title hopes coming into the season but have fallen short of that lofty goal, as they currently sit at 28-35, good for ninth place in the Western Conference. One of the more frustrating players on the Lakers has been guard Russell Westbrook, who was acquired via a trade this past offseason. Westbrook has often been booed by fans, which isn’t a surprising reaction considering the passion of some fans. However, sometimes, fans take it too far, which is exactly what happened with Westbrook and his family. Westbrook received some ‘death wishes’ from fans. The All-Star guard’s wife Nina sounded off on such fans with emotional messages on Twitter.

