Rafael Nadal is on the verge of greatest season yet

By Tim Capurso
 6 days ago
Rafael Nadal won the year’s opening Grand Slam at the Australian Open, fending off Daniil Medvedev, who looked to be on the verge of securing the title. The epic come-from-behind victory gave Rafa the all-time lead in Grand Slams among male tennis players, granting him the momentary edge over rivals Novak...

