Lindsay Lohan Strikes Two-Picture Deal With Netflix

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
Lindsay Lohan ( Mean Girls , Freaky Friday ) is expanding on her relationship with Netflix , with a deal for two more original films in which she’ll star, the streamer announced today.

Lohan’s deal comes following her attachment to Falling for Christmas , a holiday rom-com that is slated to debut on Netflix later this year. In it, she plays a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

Netflix previously released the series Sick Note , in which Lohan featured, in concert with Sky One, and is also currently home to Scary Movie V , in which she co-starred.

“We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her,” said Netflix’s Director of Independent Film, Christina Rogers. “We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world.”

Lohan is a Critics’ Choice and SAG Award nominee also known for turns in films including Machete , Bobby , A Prairie Home Companion , Herbie Fully Loaded , Mean Girls , Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen , Freaky Friday and The Parent Trap . The actress has also featured in such series as 2 Broke Girls , Eastbound & Down , Anger Management , Glee , Ugly Betty and That ’70s Show , and exec produced and starred in the reality series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club for MTV.

She is represented by APA and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson.

